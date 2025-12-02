Skip to content
The Kremlin's Kill List: Inside a Culture of State-Sponsored Murder

Russian intelligence agencies have been executing defectors, dissidents, and rivals for more than a century. Under Putin, the practice has become strategic—and celebrated

RussiaEurope

The Kremlin's Spasskaya tower (L) and St. Basil's cathedral in downtown Moscow on July 23, 2024.

(

Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

)
Sean Wiswesser
By Sean Wiswesser
Former CIA Senior Operations Officer
Sean Wiswesser is a former senior operations officer with the CIA. He served multiple overseas tours and held senior leadership positions such as Chief of Station and in joint-duty assignments across the intelligence community. Sean is the author of the forthcoming book Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin’s Secret War (Spring 2026), which examines the evolution of Russia's intelligence services, their fight against the West, and their role in modern hybrid warfare.
EXPERT OPINION / PERSPECTIVE — The 2024 spy swap between Russia and the West exposed a brutal truth: Moscow still treats innocent civilians as bargaining chips, and killers as heroes. In the deal, Russia forced multiple governments to trade convicted Russian intelligence officers, including an SVR “illegal” couple arrested in Slovenia, in exchange for Western citizens that the Kremlin had deliberately entrapped. But the real prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin was Vadim Krasikov, the FSB assassin who was convicted by a German court for murdering Chechen exile Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin in 2019. Through years of negotiations, including those aimed at freeing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Krasikov’s release remained a non-negotiable demand from Russia.

When the swap finally happened, Putin greeted Krasikov on the tarmac with a public embrace, an extraordinary display of presidential affection for a convicted murderer. Days later, the Kremlin confirmed his FSB status, praised his “service,” and even highlighted his past role as a presidential bodyguard. Putin’s message to his security services—and to the world—could not have been clearer: if you kill for Putin’s regime, the regime will protect you. Killing for the regime has always been a mission for Russia’s intelligence services (RIS).

State-directed murder was long embedded in the mission and culture of the RIS and their predecessors. The practice predates the Soviet Union, reaching back to the Czarist Okhrana, which routinely hunted down dissidents when exile to Siberia failed to silence them. After the 1905 revolution, Czar Nicholas II unleashed a wave of retributive assassinations that set a precedent for the violence institutionalized by the Cheka and later the KGB. He became known as “Bloody Nicholas.” The state security “organs” (as they are still known in Russia) elevated assassination into a professional craft, giving rise to the notorious phrase in Russian: vishaya mera nakazaniya — the highest measure of punishment. The term still carries its original meaning and dreaded connotation: death at the order of the state, whether by trial or extrajudicial killing.

