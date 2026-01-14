Skip to content
Russia Signals Minimal Desire for Peace

Experts urge a heavier hand on the Kremlin, which has not abandoned its maximalist war aims

RussiaEuropeUkraine

A man looks at a damaged residential building in Kyiv Ukraine after a massive drone and missile attack by Russia. Jan. 9, 2026

(

Photo by Li Dongxu/Xinhua via Getty Images

)
Ethan Masucol
By Ethan Masucol
Ethan Masucol is an Editor and Writer at The Cipher Brief.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — As Russia continues it's brutal bombardment of Ukrainian cities, talks between Moscow and the U.S. to end the war appear on very different trajectories. White House envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly planning another trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Moscow's winter attacks continue unabated.

This week, Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on cities across Ukraine, killing at least four people and striking critical energy and heat infrastructure. In the capital, Kyiv, residents are facing temperatures as low as 10 degrees farenheit without electricity or water.

