Killing Mencho

Did the U.S. Supercharge the Hunt for Mexico’s Kingpin of Kingpins?

The National Guard In Mexico Conducts An Operation Following The Death Of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," Leader Of The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, At The Hands Of Federal Forces
AmericasNorth America

A National Guard convoy in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 22, 2026, escorts a Rhino, an armored tactical vehicle used for high-impact operations and critical security situations, after federal forces kill Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, ''El Mencho,'' leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

(

Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

)
Elaine Shannon
By Elaine Shannon
Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING Exactly who tracked El Mencho, the world’s most wanted and feared drug lord, to a heavily armed safe house in a remote Sierra Madre town is a secret, for now. The Mexican government has revealed only that its air force and special forces commandos descended on a safe house in the quaint Sierra Madre town of Tapalpa early yesterday, encountered gunfire and returned it, killing four cartel gunmen.

El Mencho, whose real name is Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, is the 59-year-old founder and leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). Oseguera was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, loaded onto a Mexican military aircraft and flown to Mexico City. According to officials, he didn’t survive the flight.

{{}}