How Cuba's Infrastructure Crisis Is Opening the Door to Foreign Intelligence Networks

As Cuba’s power grid collapses, Beijing and Moscow are exploiting Havana’s desperation to expand intelligence operations within striking distance of U.S. military installations.

How Cuba's Infrastructure Crisis Is Opening the Door to Foreign Intelligence Networks
AmericasNorth America

TOPSHOT - View of the Nico Lopez oil refinery in Havana, Cuba, on February 12, 2026. Russia is expected to supply Cuba with oil as part of a "humanitarian" effort, the pro-government Izvestia media outlet reported on Thursday. Cuba is suffering its worst energy crisis in years, driven largely by the United States throttling supplies of Venezuelan oil. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images)

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — On February 13, nighttime light emissions across major Cuban cities had dropped as much as 50 percent compared to historical averages — the latest chapter in a crisis that has seen the island's grid collapse multiple times over the past year.

As desperate citizens in half the country waited in the dark, something else was accelerating along the island's few electrified corridors. Chinese technicians continued installing telecommunications equipment, Russian engineers maintained radar stations, and intelligence operatives from both nations embedded themselves deeper into Cuba's crumbling infrastructure.

