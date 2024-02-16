Alexei Navalny’s Death: What It May Mean for Russia, Ukraine and the West

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Yulia Navalnaya had come to the Munich Security Conference to urge the gathering of world leaders to think of her husband in their high-level meetings. Then came word that the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – was dead. She said that for a moment, she considered leaving, “But then I thought, what would Alexei do in my place? And I’m sure he would be here. He would be on this stage.”

Officials in the Russian Arctic, where Navalny was serving a prison sentence, said he had “felt unwell” during a walk early Friday and died soon after. But Navalnaya and other world leaders laid the blame for her husband’s death squarely on the Kremlin.