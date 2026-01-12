Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

How China Built AI Dominance on Stolen American Silicon

Inside Beijing’s all-of-the-above strategy to steal, smuggle, and scale AI power

How China Built AI Dominance on Stolen American Silicon
ChinaTech/CyberAsia

A worker is operating intelligent equipment in a workshop to produce power chip packaging and testing products at Jiangsu Suxin Semiconductor Co., Ltd. in Sucheng District, Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, China on October 15, 2025.

(

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — Federal prosecutors in Texas, in December, unsealed charges and related details exposing a sprawling scheme that quietly siphoned some of America’s most powerful artificial intelligence chips into China.

According to court filings, a Houston businessman and his company orchestrated a $160 million smuggling operation that moved thousands of NVIDIA’s top-tier processors overseas, evading U.S. export controls through falsified shipping records and shell transactions.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Building U.S. Drone Dominance Brick by Brick

Phil Waymon, Master Sergeant (Ret.)

Building U.S. Drone Dominance Brick by Brick

OPINION — One of the things I loved about LEGO as a child was the ability to mix and match an endless amount of parts to create unique builds. [...] More

Alternative PerspectivesTech/Cybermilitary

The World Leaders to Watch in 2026

Kenneth Dekleva

The World Leaders to Watch in 2026

OPINION — The recent release of President Trump’s new National Security Strategy (NSS), with its emphasis on “the Trump corollary to the Monroe [...] More

national securityAlternative Perspectives

Modeling the Earth with AI is Now a Strategic Intelligence Imperative

Mark Munsell

Modeling the Earth with AI is Now a Strategic Intelligence Imperative

EXPERT OPINION / PERSPECTIVE — We are currently witnessing a mobilization of technical ambition reminiscent of the Manhattan Project, a realization [...] More

Tech/Cyber

A Bold 2025 National Security Strategy

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

A Bold 2025 National Security Strategy

OPINION — Out with a “rules-based international order” and in with “U.S. core national interests”, according to the U.S. National Security Strategy [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

The Push and Pull Between Washington and Beijing in the South China Sea

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

The Push and Pull Between Washington and Beijing in the South China Sea

OPINION — China uses a layered approach in the South China Sea that blends military power, paramilitary forces, legal instruments, and political [...] More

ChinaAlternative PerspectivesAsiaEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

A Blueprint for Next-Generation Defense Production

John Burer

A Blueprint for Next-Generation Defense Production

OPINION — The Pentagon’s push to overhaul its slow, specification-driven procurement system is an overdue acknowledgment that our defense industrial [...] More

Alternative PerspectivesTech/Cybermilitary

The Latest

Now Comes the Hard Part in Venezuela

Ambassador Patrick Duddy

Now Comes the Hard Part in Venezuela

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — Now comes the hard part in Venezuela. Dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife are gone but the regime is still in power. Most [...] More

Americas

Maduro and Noriega: Assessing the Analogies

Geoffrey Corn

Maduro and Noriega: Assessing the Analogies

Asked if there were any restraints on his global powers, [President Trump] answered: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s [...] More

AmericasGeoffrey CornLatin America

Agentic AI and the “Human-in-the-Loop” Luxury in Modern Defense

Joey Gagnard

Agentic AI and the “Human-in-the-Loop” Luxury in Modern Defense

THE IRON TRIANGLE — Welcome to the inaugural edition of “The Iron Triangle”, my new Cipher Brief column that serves the three pillars of modern [...] More

Joey GagnardTech/Cyber
{{}}