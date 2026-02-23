Skip to content
Tracing the Evolution of Russian Hybrid Warfare

Moscow is following a 'Gray War doctrine' that has seemingly served it well since Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014

Europe Ukraine

A mural depicting a serviceman with a Z letter patch, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, on his uniform holding a kid decorates the facade of a building in the settlement of Chernomorskoye, some 150 km from Simferopol, on March 2, 2024.

(

Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

)
Sean Wiswesser
By Sean Wiswesser
Former CIA Senior Operations Officer
Sean Wiswesser is a former senior operations officer with the CIA. He served multiple overseas tours and held senior leadership positions such as Chief of Station and in joint-duty assignments across the intelligence community. Sean is the author of the forthcoming book Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin’s Secret War (Spring 2026), which examines the evolution of Russia's intelligence services, their fight against the West, and their role in modern hybrid warfare.

KREMLIN FILES/ANALYSIS: Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 did not emerge from a strategic vacuum. It was the culmination of over a decade of experimentation in hybrid warfare, and of increasingly rigid assumptions inside Russia’s intelligence services.

From Crimea and the Donbas in 2014, through Syria and a series of covert and deniable operations across Europe and the Middle East, Moscow refined a model of conflict built on scripted roles for its security services and their proxies. Yet the same intelligence culture that enabled early gains with hybrid war in Georgia, Ukraine and elsewhere, also fostered deeply flawed prognostications about the utility of force and Russia’s ability to project power.

Keep reading... Show less
