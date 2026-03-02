Skip to content
The Honors Awards
After the Strikes: Is Iran on the Brink?

After U.S. and Israeli forces hit deep inside Iran — and Tehran retaliates — what comes next could redefine the nuclear standoff and the region’s balance of power.

Middle EastIranBrad Christian

Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions allegedly near the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, close to Sepah Square, in Tehran on March 1, 2026, after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed a day earlier in a large U.S. and Israeli attack, prompting a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes from Iran.

Photo by Mowj / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

Brad Christian
By Brad Christian
Chief Operating Officer, The Cipher Brief
EXPERT INTERVIEW – U.S. and Israeli forces intensified their unprecedented military campaign against Iran over the weekend, striking strategic military, political and leadership targets deep inside Iranian territory in what officials are calling a coordinated effort to degrade Tehran’s war-fighting capabilities and disrupt its regional influence. The offensive, involving long-range missiles, fighter jets and precision airstrikes, followed days of escalating tensions and marks one of the most dramatic expansions of military action in the Middle East in years.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and multiple senior commanders were reportedly killed in the initial phase of the strikes, a development confirmed by Iranian state media and acknowledged by U.S. and Israeli leaders. The death of Iran’s paramount authority has thrust Tehran into political uncertainty, even as the campaign rolls on with bombardments of ballistic missile sites, naval facilities and command infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
