The Kremlin Files: Russia’s Way to the Gray Zone

Non-Contact War Development and Doctrine

Two men in a serious conversation, one in a suit, the other in a military uniform.
Europe Russia

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow on December 17, 2025.

(

(Photo by Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

)
Sean Wiswesser
By Sean Wiswesser
Former CIA Senior Operations Officer
Sean Wiswesser is a former senior operations officer with the CIA. He served multiple overseas tours and held senior leadership positions such as Chief of Station and in joint-duty assignments across the intelligence community. Sean is the author of the forthcoming book Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin’s Secret War (Spring 2026), which examines the evolution of Russia's intelligence services, their fight against the West, and their role in modern hybrid warfare.

THE KREMLIN FILES / COLUMN — (Note: This is the first in a two-part series on Russian gray zone, or hybrid warfare. In a future article, the author will address the continued evolution of Russian hybrid warfare and its practice in the years immediately leading up to and through Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.)

Russian hybrid warfare, often referred to in the West as “gray zone” conflict, has transitioned from theoretical concept to prominent headlines, particularly following the invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s campaigns of sabotage, disinformation, and targeted intelligence actions across Europe and the U.S. What defines Russian-style gray warfare, or hybrid war? What are its doctrinal roots, and how well do these foundations align with assumptions in Western security discussions? To explore these questions, this article analyzes the writings of Russian military thinkers and the views of Russian military and intelligence agencies—covering their terminology, doctrines, and their evolving grasp of non-kinetic conflict.

