Russia’s Foreign Fighter Pipeline: How Moscow Exploits Global Poverty to Feed Ukraine’s Frontlines

Russia is filling battlefield gaps with coerced migrants and foreign recruits, exporting long-term security risks to some of the world’s most fragile regions.

RussiaEurope

POKROVSKE, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 6: Ukrainian servicemen aim a mortar at a training range on September 6, 2025 in Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. Training live-fire exercise with a 120 mm mortar held during the preparation of a new mortar crew of the 23rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces amid ongoing Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

(

Photo by Oxana Chorna/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — Moscow has spent nearly four years burning through human resources in Ukraine, and now they’ve found a new way to fill the gaps of loss: exploiting the Global South. Russia is luring in thousands of men with promises of ‘work’ or ‘security,’ only to hand them a rifle. When these guys eventually head home, their own governments are going to be left dealing with the fallout of having thousands of war-hardened veterans they never asked for.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has identified more than 18,000 foreigners from 128 countries who have fought or are currently fighting for Russian forces. At least 3,388 of these fighters have been killed, according to Ukrainian officials. The death toll includes citizens from Cuba, Nepal, India, Kenya, and across Central Asia — men who often arrived in Russia seeking construction jobs or warehouse work, only to find themselves thrust into Ukraine’s grinding war of attrition with minimal training and false promises.

