Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 25th, 2024 | 10:11 AM ET

Inside Iran’s Alleged Plots to Kill Donald Trump

What we know – and don’t know – about Tehran’s assassination missions.

DEEP DIVE
Iranian women sit under a portrait of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran on January 3, 2022. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 24th, 2024

By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

DEEP DIVE — For years, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has tried and failed at all sorts of half-baked schemes to eliminate enemies living in the United States. And despite its past failures, Tehran hasn’t abandoned its most ambitious plot yet — to assassinate former and future President Donald Trump, in retaliation for approving the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassim Soleimani on January 3, 2020.

That’s the bottom line coming from multiple sources, high and low. A career criminal-turned-Iranian operative named Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan expatriate who spent his teen and young adult years in the U.S. and committed a brutal armed robbery and kidnapping on Long Island at age 20, has been charged with leading a murder-for-hire team of ex-cons to kill people opposed to the regime in Iran. According to a federal complaint filed on November 8, Shakeri served 14 years in a New York prison, was deported from the U.S. as a criminal alien in 2008, bounced around the Mideast, Turkey and South Asia, where he bungled an attempt at heroin trafficking, and wound up in Tehran, where he signed on as an IRGC asset. A few months ago, according to the complaint, Shakeri was “tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump.” 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Middle East North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close