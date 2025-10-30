Skip to content
The War You Can’t See: Gray Zone Operations Are Reshaping Global Security

From the Baltic to the South China Sea, adversaries exploit ambiguity and technology to weaken Western resolve and challenge international norms.

A ship crosses the Baltic Sea at sunrise
Dave PittsInternationalNATOEspionagenational security

A ship crosses the Baltic Sea at sunrise

(

Photo: Frank Molter/dpa (Photo by Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty Images)

)
Dave Pitts
By Dave Pitts
Former CIA Senior Executive
Pitts is a senior national security executive, board member, and advisor. His background includes great power competition, global affairs, counterterrorism, and special operations. Pitts served as the Assistant Director of CIA for South and Central Asia, Chief of National Resources Division, senior leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Center, and led CIA’s two largest Field Stations. He is a co-founder of The Cipher Brief’s Gray Zone Group.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE -- In the middle of the night, with no witnesses, a single ship flagged out of Hong Kong drags its anchor across the Baltic Sea. In silence, it severs a vital gas pipeline and the digital cables that link northern capitals. By morning, millions lose connectivity, financial transactions stall, and energy grids flicker on the edge.

The culprit vanishes behind flags of convenience, leaving blame circulating in diplomatic circles while Moscow and others look on, exploiting maritime ambiguity and the vulnerabilities of Europe's lifelines.

