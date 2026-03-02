Skip to content
The Hormuz Standoff: Global Energy Flow Severs After 'Epic Fury' Strikes

As tankers idle and insurers pull coverage, Iran’s mine threat turns the world’s most vital oil chokepoint into a high-stakes test of U.S. deterrence and global economic resilience.

Commercial vessels divert to UAE coasts amid navigation issues
Middle EastIran

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 2: Commercial ships anchor off the coast of the United Arab Emirates due to navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Dubai on March 2, 2026. Increased maritime traffic led to a buildup of vessels waiting near Dubai, highlighting the strategic importance of the strait, which handles 20 percent of global energy trade.

(

Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

As tensions in and around Iran proliferate, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman has become the pressure point where geopolitics meets global energy security.

