Spoilers that could Ignite ‘Tinder Box’ in the Middle East

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Since the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran nearly two weeks ago, world leaders are urging calm while waiting to see whether further escalation could ignite a broader war in the Middle East, a region former U.S. intelligence officers are referring to as ‘tinder box’.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has publicly vowed revenge for the killing and according to some reports, has called for a direct strike against Israel. Other regional analysts speculate that Tehran may choose to go after individuals associated with the attacks instead.