August 14th, 2024 | 8:33 PM ET

Spoilers that could Ignite ‘Tinder Box’ in the Middle East

Regional leaders prepare for Iran's revenge after killing of Hamas leader

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
People walk past a poster of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and slain Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran on August 10, 2024, amid regional tensions during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: August 11th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Since the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran nearly two weeks ago, world leaders are urging calm while waiting to see whether further escalation could ignite a broader war in the Middle East, a region former U.S. intelligence officers are referring to as ‘tinder box’.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has publicly vowed revenge for the killing and according to some reports, has called for a direct strike against Israel. Other regional analysts speculate that Tehran may choose to go after individuals associated with the attacks instead.

