Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Trump’s Trip Was a True “Pivot” to East Asia

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
By Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
Former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center
Ambassador Joseph DeTrani served as the U.S. Representative to the Korea Energy Development Organization (KEDO), as well as former CIA director of East Asia Operations. He also served as Associate Director of National Intelligence and Mission Manager for North Korea, was the Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks with North Korea, and served as the Director of the National Counter Proliferation Center, ODNI.  He currently serves on the Board of Managers at Sandia National Laboratories.
OPINION — President Trump’s meetings in East Asia last week did more to enhance our relationship with a few allies and partners in the region than the past fifteen years of talking about a “pivot to Asia”.

Yes, showing the flag and having the President interact with counterparts is an important part of diplomacy, at the highest level. It has impact because it shows that the U.S. cares about allies and partners, that the U.S. values this relationship and will be there for allies and partners, regardless of the cost.

So, Mr. Trump’s visit to the region was more than tariffs and trade. It was about relationships that principally deal with national security,

Mr. Trump’s meetings with Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, and South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung were particularly noteworthy. The U.S. and Japan signed security and economic measures – and a Memorandum of Cooperation – to expand cooperation on shipbuilding and critical-minerals supply chains, an apparent initiative to reduce reliance on China for rare earth and other critical minerals. More importantly, it established a relationship with Japan’s new prime minister that will ensure we remain close allies.

With South Korea, U.S. approval to develop nuclear-powered submarines using U.S. technology and facilities was a major U.S. decision, with South Korea joining a select few states that operate nuclear-propulsion submarines. There are a few particulars related to the fuel and safeguard agreements that will have to be addressed, but the bottom line is that South Korea, within a few years, will have nuclear-powered submarines (with conventional weapons), a major enhancement of their deterrent capabilities. South Korea also committed to purchasing large quantities of U.S. energy – oil and gas – and a $350 billion trade and investment agreement.

The Cipher Brief brings expert-level context to national and global security stories. It’s never been more important to understand what’s happening in the world. Upgrade your access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber.

The highly touted meeting of Mr. Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping was important because it happened, while underwhelming for the substantive progress. Yes, China did agree to resume purchasing U.S. soybeans and agreed to suspend planned export restrictions on rare earth minerals for one year, while also committing to greater cooperation on the trafficking of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the U.S. In return, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese products from 57% to 47%.

The U.S. also said it discussed the possible sale of U.S. computer chips to China, although not the newest AI chips. For many, Mr. Trump’s announcement that he will visit China in April 2026, with a subsequent trip to the U.S. by Mr. Xi was welcomed by many, hoping that a more robust dialogue with China would be in our respective countries’ interest.

Interestingly, there was no mention of Taiwan or potential conflict in the South China Sea. Apparently, the Trump-Xi meeting dealt exclusively with trade and fentanyl-related issues. Or, if these issues were discussed, both agreed that there would be no public statement documenting these discussions.

Mr. Trump’s visit to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea was an important visit of a U.S. president who prides himself on being a peacemaker. In Malaysia Mr. Trump witnessed the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand that he personally brokered. Indeed, that’s how Mr. Trump started his five-day trip to East Asia. He ended it with a request that the U.S. and China help end the war in Ukraine. This has been a heavy lift for the U.S. and Mr. Trump personally, who tried to end this war. It’s also a challenge for China, given that China continues to buy Russian oil, and reportedly provides machine tools, semiconductors and other dual-use items that help Russia rebuild its defense industry.

Mr. Trump’s trip to East Asia was a success, especially for what he accomplished in South Korea and Japan.

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief because National Security is Everyone’s Business.

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
south koreajapanasiaxi jinpingchina

The Latest

Former GCHQ Chief: Cybersecurity, AI, and the New Age of Multilateral Defense

Robert Hannigan

Former GCHQ Chief: Cybersecurity, AI, and the New Age of Multilateral Defense

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The last few months have seen a series of major cyber incidents which have frozen airports, crippled companies, compromised [...] More

Tech/Cyber
A Letter to Congress on the Impact of Section 702

Trump’s Latest Military Campaign Tests the Limits of Presidential War Powers

Geoffrey Corn

Trump’s Latest Military Campaign Tests the Limits of Presidential War Powers

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTiVE — According to reports, the Trump administration informed Congress that the ongoing hostilities against alleged [...] More

AmericasGeoffrey CornLatin America

The U.S. Role in a Multipolar World - and the Dangers of Isolationism

Walter Pincus

The U.S. Role in a Multipolar World - and the Dangers of Isolationism

OPINION — “What should the U.S. role in the world be right now? We're waiting for the [Trump administration] National Security Strategy to come out [...] More

national securityChinaWalter PincusFine PrintAsia

Related Articles

Winning the Innovation Race: Why America’s Allies Are the Key to Beating Beijing

Duyane Norman

Winning the Innovation Race: Why America’s Allies Are the Key to Beating Beijing

Christian Schnedler

Winning the Innovation Race: Why America’s Allies Are the Key to Beating Beijing

OPINION — Precision U.S. airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program last June demonstrate American technological prowess built on decades of 20th [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives

Trump’s Next Test: Kim Jong Un’s Bid for Legitimacy and a Nuclear Normalization Deal

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Trump’s Next Test: Kim Jong Un’s Bid for Legitimacy and a Nuclear Normalization Deal

EXPERT OPINION — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to do business with President Donald Trump. Over the past few years, Mr. Kim has burnished [...] More

North KoreaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

Eighty Years On, Can the UN Meet Its Mission?

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Eighty Years On, Can the UN Meet Its Mission?

OPINION — The 80th ordinary session of the United Nations ended on September 8, 2026. During this year, the UN will have an opportunity to help [...] More

Ambassador Joseph DeTraniInternational

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

Austin Branch

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

Dave Pitts

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — In 1943, a body washed up on a beach in Huelva, Spain. It was the body of a Royal Marine officer, Major William Martin. Martin [...] More

Dave Pitts

China is Forgetting its History with Russia

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

China is Forgetting its History with Russia

OPINION — For the past month, it was an onslaught of news and photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in meetings [...] More

RussiaChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniEuropeAsia

China’s Gray War on America

Chip Usher

China’s Gray War on America

Dave Pitts

China’s Gray War on America

OPINION — In early 2024, the American public received a stark warning from top U.S. security officials. Chinese state-sponsored hackers, known as [...] More

Chip UsherChinaDave PittsAsia
{{}}