The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

Experts debate whether we need them all there

Middle EastDoDnational securitymilitary

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JUNE 23: An infographic. The US has approximately 45,000 military personnel, numerous bases, and powerful air and naval fleets that it can deploy across the Middle East.

(

Photo by Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- Recent U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities propelled the 40,000 American forces in the region into the spotlight over fears of retaliation and sparked fresh debate about the scope and nature of their deployments.

Writing in The Washington Post, Dan Caldwell, a former Senior Adviser at the Department of Defense and an Iraq war veteran, and Jennifer Kavanagh, the Director of Military Analysis at Defense Priorities, a defense-focused think tank, argue that the recent strikes “should be a wake-up call” for the White House about the role and vulnerability of U.S. troops in the region. “U.S. military forces in the Middle East bring more risks than benefits, and it’s time to get most of them out for good.”

