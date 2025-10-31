Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

From the Caribbean to Jalisco, Trump Takes Aim at Cartels — But Will He Strike the Kingpins?

Despite rising body counts, U.S. strikes have yet to touch the billionaire crime bosses fueling the fentanyl crisis.

Soldiers of the Mexican Army stand guard as they secure an area during a military operation in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 19, 2024
AmericasLatin America

Soldiers of the Mexican Army stand guard as they secure an area during a military operation in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 19, 2024. Military forces and the National Guard carried out an operation in the Jardines de Santa Fe sector, Culiacan, whilst searching for "El Piyi", an important member of the Sinaloa Cartel, close to a criminal group known as Los Chapitos.

(

(Photo by Ivan MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by IVAN MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

)
Elaine Shannon
By Elaine Shannon
Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

DEEP DIVE — Eight weeks ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio went to Mexico City, the epicenter of the global illegal drug trade, and declared, “The president of the United States is going to wage war on narco-terrorist organizations.”

Since then, the administration’s military counter-drug offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean has destroyed at least 15 small boats and killed at least 61 people – but none of them were drug kingpins or senior, irreplaceable figures in the transnational organized crime cartels that make and move fentanyl and other lethal opioids that have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

‘Show Us the Video’: Lawmakers Seek Transparency in Anti-Drug Boat Strikes

Walter Pincus

‘Show Us the Video’: Lawmakers Seek Transparency in Anti-Drug Boat Strikes

OPINION / FINE PRINT — “We have asked the Mexican government to also step up their involvement in stopping these cartels and stopping the huge amount [...] More

AmericasLatin AmericaWalter PincusFine Print
The Caribbean Emerges as a Test of U.S. Power

The Caribbean Emerges as a Test of U.S. Power

DEEP DIVE — U.S. military forces this week carried out yet another strike on a vessel in Caribbean waters off Venezuela, marking the sixth such [...] More

AmericasLatin America

The Hidden Leverage of Digital Chokepoints

Jennifer Ewbank

The Hidden Leverage of Digital Chokepoints

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — When we think about the arteries of global power, images of oil pipelines or shipping lanes often come to mind. They are [...] More

Tech/Cyber

From Statistics to Strikes: Trump’s Expanding War on Cartels

Walter Pincus

From Statistics to Strikes: Trump’s Expanding War on Cartels

OPINION — “In the 12-month period ending in October 2024 [Fiscal Year 2024], 84,076 Americans died from a drug overdose, according to the most recent [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print

Where are the Sage Advisors When You Need Them?

Walter Pincus

Where are the Sage Advisors When You Need Them?

OPINION -- “There are few things you can do that are more gratifying and more satisfying, and when you look back, being able to say that maybe, you [...] More

IntelligenceWalter Pincusmilitary

The National Security Rationale for U.S.-Funded Academic Research 

Ambassador Patrick Duddy

The National Security Rationale for U.S.-Funded Academic Research 

OPINION — Since World War II, the federal government and American universities have developed a deep, symbiotic relationship. That relationship is [...] More

national securityNorth America

The Latest

Putin’s Strategic Failure: How the Ukraine War Is Eroding Russia From Within

Rob Dannenberg

Putin’s Strategic Failure: How the Ukraine War Is Eroding Russia From Within

And there is one sure thing about the fall of gods: they do not fall a little; they crash and shatter or sink deeply into green muck.- John [...] More

RussiaUkraineEurope

Inside Xi Jinping’s Military Purge: Loyalty, Power, and Taiwan

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Inside Xi Jinping’s Military Purge: Loyalty, Power, and Taiwan

OPINION — Last week’s Fourth Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party witnessed a purge of China’s senior military leaders, culminating in over two [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

A Fragile Truce at the Durand Line: Will the Afghanistan–Pakistan Ceasefire Last?

Sami Omari

A Fragile Truce at the Durand Line: Will the Afghanistan–Pakistan Ceasefire Last?

OPINION — One of the most enduring security issues in South Asia has been rekindled by the recent border conflicts between the Taliban-led [...] More

AfghanistanAlternative PerspectivesAsia
{{}}