Defiance Meets Desperation as Iran Faces Fresh UN Sanctions

A Cipher Brief Expert Interview as allies warn Tehran is boxed in, reliant on China and Russia to skirt enforcement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) speaks during a press conference after arriving at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran on September 27, 2025
Middle EastIranInternational

TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 27: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) speaks during a press conference after arriving at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran on September 27, 2025, upon returning from New York, where he attended the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

(

Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The United Nations has reimposed sweeping economic and military sanctions on Iran, ten years after lifting them under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Britain, France, and Germany triggered the “snapback” mechanism, accusing Tehran of nuclear escalation and blocking inspections. Iran had already halted oversight after U.S. and Israeli strikes in June damaged several nuclear sites and military facilities.

