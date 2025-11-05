Skip to content
A New Frontline: How Digital Identity Fraud Redefines National Security Threats

AI-driven deception and synthetic identities are transforming espionage and cyberwarfare

Tech/Cyber

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: In this photo illustration, A woman is silhouetted against a projection of a password log-in dialog box on August 09, 2017 in London, England.

(

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — From stolen military credentials to AI-generated personas seamlessly breaching critical infrastructure, digital identity fraud is rapidly escalating into a frontline national security threat. This sophisticated form of deception allows adversaries to bypass traditional defenses, making it an increasingly potent weapon.

The 2025 Identity Breach Report, published by AI-driven identity risk firm Constella Intelligence, reveals a staggering increase in the circulation of stolen credentials and synthetic identities. The findings warn that this invisible epidemic, meaning it's harder to detect than traditional malware, or it blends in with legitimate activity, is no longer just a commercial concern—it now poses a serious threat to U.S. national security.

