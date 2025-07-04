Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?

Experts weight in ahead of Israeli Prime Minister's VIsit to the White House

Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?
Middle EastIranIsraeli War

GAZA - JULY 3: Palestinians pass makeshift roadside facilities where alternative fuel is produced due to the prolonged closure of border crossings, as they wait for humanitarian aid convoys along the coastal al-Rashid Street in Gaza.

(

Photo by Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – When Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump meet at the White House Monday, they will bring different ideas for resolving two of the most important and difficult conflicts in the Middle East. Netanyahu continues to push a no-holds-barred war in Gaza and an uncompromising position on Iran and its nuclear program; Donald Trump is looking to make deals on both fronts.

Publicly, Trump and Netanyahu will no doubt cheer the success of recent strikes against Iran and the coordination that was evident between the two nations during that 12-day war. In the wake of those attacks, Trump offered to negotiate with Iran, and he has repeatedly urged Israel and Hamas to accept what he calls a “final proposal” for a Gaza truce.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?

Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – When Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump meet at the White House Monday, they will bring different ideas for resolving two [...] More

Middle EastIranIsraeli War

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

Jennifer Ewbank

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION -- The United States is facing a quiet and rapidly growing threat across the digital landscape, an unseen mathematical [...] More

Intelligence

Report for Friday, July 4, 2025

8:27 America/Chicago Friday, July 4 [...] More

Open Source Reports

Dead Drop: July 4

IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION: We’re wishing the U.S. a very happy birthday and sending our gratitude to those who are working overseas to help keep the [...] More

Expert Q&A: Former CENTCOM Commander on U.S. Troops in the Middle East

General Frank McKenzie (Ret.)

Expert Q&A: Former CENTCOM Commander on U.S. Troops in the Middle East

EXPERT Q&A — The American force posture in the Middle East — some 40,000 troops spread across the region — came into focus following the 12-day war [...] More

IranMiddle East
The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- Recent U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities propelled the 40,000 American forces in the region into the spotlight [...] More

Middle EastDoDnational securitymilitary

The Peacewalkers: How the West Went to War in 2022

Dmytro Natalukha, MP

The Peacewalkers: How the West Went to War in 2022

“The protagonists of 1914 were sleepwalkers, watchful but unseeing, haunted by dreams, yet blind to the reality of the horror they were about to [...] More

UkraineEuropeAlternative Perspectives

Report for Thursday, July 3, 2025

8:25 America/Chicago Thursday, July 3 [...] More

Open Source Reports

Iran is a Terrorist State

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Iran is a Terrorist State

OPINION — Since 1984, Iran has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation is justified, given Iran’s continued support of proxies [...] More

Middle EastAmbassador Joseph DeTrani

The Latest

Getting NATO to Be Able to 'Fight Tonight'

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.)

Getting NATO to Be Able to 'Fight Tonight'

EXPERT Q&A — Last week’s NATO summit in The Hague was largely seen as a success, with all members (except Spain) agreeing to raise the alliance’s [...] More
Europe

The Downward Spiral of Western Counterintelligence

Julian McBride

The Downward Spiral of Western Counterintelligence

OPINION — Counterintelligence is one of the most vital functions of the intelligence community, helping protect against foreign threats. [...] More
IntelligenceAlternative Perspectives

An Urgent Call to Close the Loopholes on Chips and China

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

An Urgent Call to Close the Loopholes on Chips and China

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION -- The core lessons from the Cold War should guide us as we face the new “Axis of Aggressors” today. First among these, [...] More
ChinaRear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryTech/CyberAsia
watch now