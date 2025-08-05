Skip to content
The Middle East is Reshuffling the Deck. Is the U.S. Ready to Play a New Hand?

From the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to Iran’s strategic setbacks, Norm Roule details why the region’s turbulence demands fresh thinking from Washington

IranIsraelSaudi ArabiaMiddle EastSyria

NETZARIM CORRIDOR, GAZA - AUGUST 4: Palestinians flock to the Netzarim Corridor to receive limited food supplies as hunger deepens across Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade, on August 4, 2025.

(

Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The past year has brought a whirlwind of dramatic developments in the Middle East, reshaping long-held assumptions about the region’s balance of power and its future trajectory. From Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now reportedly considering a complete military takeover of Gaza, where hunger and the humanitarian crisis are rampant, to a precedent-setting U.S.-Israel joint military strike on Iran, to an unprecedented Arab League demand that Hamas disarm, the strategic environment has shifted at a speed and scale not seen in years. Amid this upheaval, policymakers are reassessing red lines, rewriting rules of engagement, and navigating a fast-changing web of diplomatic, military, and economic relationships.

In this exclusive interview, Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly speaks with former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at ODNI and Middle East expert Norman Roule, who offers a deep dive into the most consequential developments now unfolding across the region. Roule describes a reshuffled strategic “deck” that presents both peril and opportunity—from the collapse of key Iranian nuclear infrastructure, to a potential turning point in Syria’s post-Assad future, to new roles for Gulf states investing billions in regional stabilization.

