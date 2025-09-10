Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

2025 Threat Conference
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Israeli Strike in Doha Shakes Regional Order

Targeting Hamas inside Qatar marks a first for Israel, complicating U.S. ceasefire efforts and raising new questions about GCC stability

Israeli Strike in Doha Shakes Regional Order
Middle EastIsrael

DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 9: Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, 2025.

(

Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The military operation dubbed ‘Summit of Fire’ by Israel Defense Forces targeting a Hamas delegation meeting in Doha, Qatar this week has complicated an already fragile ecosystem in The Middle East as experts assess the broader regional impact.

The operation carried out on Tuesday, reportedly killed five members of the delegation which had gathered to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal to end Israel’s war against Hamas, but early reports indicate that the operation failed to kill senior Hamas leaders.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Subscriber+

Related Articles

The Middle East is Reshuffling the Deck. Is the U.S. Ready to Play a New Hand?

The Middle East is Reshuffling the Deck. Is the U.S. Ready to Play a New Hand?

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The past year has brought a whirlwind of dramatic developments in the Middle East, reshaping long-held assumptions about the [...] More

IranIsraelSaudi ArabiaMiddle EastSyria
Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?

Can President Trump Get a "Big, Beautiful" Deal in the Middle East?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – When Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump meet at the White House Monday, they will bring different ideas for resolving two [...] More

Middle EastIranIsraeli War
The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- Recent U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities propelled the 40,000 American forces in the region into the spotlight [...] More

Middle EastDoDnational securitymilitary

Will Anything Stop Iran's Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons?

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Will Anything Stop Iran's Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons?

OPINION -- The weekend bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow surprised the leadership in Tehran. It shouldn’t have, given [...] More

IranAmbassador Joseph DeTraniNuclearMiddle East
How Resilient is the Energy Market in Midst of Middle East Crisis?

How Resilient is the Energy Market in Midst of Middle East Crisis?

EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE -- One would have thought that the outbreak of a major war between Iran and Israel with daily missile salvos, would have [...] More

Middle EastIranSecurity/Stability
How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran

How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – Given the state of damage Iran has suffered since Israel launched a devastating round of airstrikes targeting nuclear and [...] More

Middle EastIranNuclear

The Latest

A Profound Loss: How Veteran Suicide Touches Us All

Kristin Wood

A Profound Loss: How Veteran Suicide Touches Us All

The Hidden Costs We All Share Kristin Wood and Sarah Kneller are Co-Founders of August Interactive. They have spent much of the last two years [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

A Test of Limits: Posse Comitatus and the National Guard

Walter Pincus

A Test of Limits: Posse Comitatus and the National Guard

OPINION — “At the June 7, [2025] briefing, [Army North's Contingency Command Post Deputy Chief of Staff] Mr. [William] Harrington stated -- based on [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print

A Dangerous Precedent: What Happens If Military Lawyers Go Silent

Geoffrey Corn

A Dangerous Precedent: What Happens If Military Lawyers Go Silent

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – When the U.S. launched a military attack against a speed boat traveling in international waters between Venezuela and [...] More

Geoffrey Corn
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025