The Sahel’s Terror Surge Signals a New Front in Global Security

Extremist groups are expanding unchecked across West Africa as U.S. influence wanes

Africa

A vehicle of the Presidential Guard of Niger passes in front of the Niamey conference center where the first summit of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) summit is held in Niamey on July 6, 2024. The military leaders ruling Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger entered a new "confederation" on July 6, 2024 as they signed a treaty during their first summit in Niamey, after having severed ties with an existing West African bloc.

(

Photo by BOUREIMA HAMA/AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — On the night of June 20, 2025, the Nigerien village of Manda became the stage for one of the deadliest massacres in the Sahel in recent memory. As dozens of worshippers gathered at a mosque for evening prayers, militants from the Islamic State’s Sahel Province encircled the village and opened fire without pause. Bullets tore through the congregation, killing at least 71 men, women, and children and wounding dozens more.

Survivors later recalled the horror of lying motionless beneath the bodies of neighbors and relatives to avoid being shot, while houses were torched and families scattered in the chaos. The bloodshed was not only an assault on a remote community in Tillabéri, but a stark signal of how deeply jihadist violence has penetrated this once quiet borderland.

