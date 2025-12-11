Skip to content
Echoes of 1940: Learning from an Ally at War and Preparing the U.S. for the Next Fight

As Ukraine fights a tech-driven war, America risks missing out by watching from afar

Tech/CyberEuropeUkraine

Guardsmen places the Ukrainian flag and the American flag at the entrance to the White House before the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House in Washington, DC on August 18, 2025.

(

Photo by Yuri Gripas/PA Images via Getty Images

)
Sean Wiswesser
By Sean Wiswesser
Former CIA Senior Operations Officer
Sean Wiswesser is a former senior operations officer with the CIA. He served multiple overseas tours and held senior leadership positions such as Chief of Station and in joint-duty assignments across the intelligence community. Sean is the author of the forthcoming book Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin’s Secret War (Spring 2026), which examines the evolution of Russia's intelligence services, their fight against the West, and their role in modern hybrid warfare.

EXPERT OPINION / PERSPECTIVE — Eighty-five years ago, as the United States cautiously explored an expanded alliance with Great Britain, our own population was divided. London was already fighting for its very survival, standing alone after the fall of France; Washington was not yet fighting at all. Public opinion tilted toward isolationism, and President Roosevelt had to proceed slowly to avoid losing the support of both Congress and the U.S. public. Yet a year later, the Atlantic Charter was signed with Churchill, publicly declaring a shared stand against tyranny and an alliance that would stand for the rest of the century. But behind the scenes, the two leaders negotiated a deeper exchange: American weapons for British technology.

Through Lend-Lease, the United States sent destroyers and vital equipment to keep Britain in the fight against Nazi aggression. Less understood was what the U.S. quietly received in return: cutting-edge capabilities that would shape its own success once it entered the war. That historical moment holds lessons for today, with America again questioning its commitments abroad, and for the value of learning from a Ukrainian ally engaged in a war we are not fighting ourselves.

