Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

‘Mind-Blowing’ Pentagon Overhaul Will Reshape Acquisition

A top entrepreneur’s perspective on the risks and rewards of startup-style innovation at the Pentagon

‘Mind-Blowing’ Pentagon Overhaul Will Reshape Acquisition
Tech/Cyber Brad Christian

The Pentagon circa May 14, 1950. This is one of the larger Pentagon office areas where hundreds of soldiers sort and file the great stacks of Army personnel records.

(

Bettmann / Contributor

)
Brad Christian
By Brad Christian
Chief Operating Officer, The Cipher Brief
Brad Christian is COO and Executive Editor of The Cipher Brief's Open Source Report.  Follow him on LinkedIn.

FEATURED INTERVIEW — As the Pentagon undertakes its most ambitious overhaul yet of how it acquires new warfighting capabilities, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are weighing in on whether the modernization effort can happen quickly enough to bring the U.S. up to speed with China in a time of rapid technological development.

When the overhaul was announced earlier this month, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the reforms aims to dramatically accelerate how the Department buys and fields new capabilities and that the changes are specifically aimed at cutting bureaucracy, rewarding rapid development, and pushing defense primes to invest more of their capital in new capabilities.

Keep reading... Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

(Original Caption) 9/5/1963-Washington, DC- Flying over the Virginia side of the Potomac River, the impressive site of the world's largest office building crops into view. The Pentagon, which covers 34 acres of land including a 5-acre pentagonal center court, houses personnel of the U.S. Department of Defense, which includes the Departments of Army, Navy and Air Force. This bird's eye view also shows part of the 67-acre parking space area.

Assessing the Pentagon’s Mission to Rebuild the ‘Arsenal of Freedom'

DEEP DIVE — The Pentagon is waging war against its own acquisition bureaucracy. In a sweeping speech on Friday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth [...] More

Brad Christian DoD Tech/Cyber national security military
The Brave New World of Drone Swarms

The Brave New World of Drone Swarms

DEEP DIVE – A drone weapon heads behind enemy lines, on a mission to kill troops and destroy equipment. To its left and right are a dozen other armed [...] More

Tech/Cyber

America’s Next National Security Crisis: A War on Its Own Energy Base

Vice Admiral Robert Harward (Ret.)

America’s Next National Security Crisis: A War on Its Own Energy Base

OPINION — Every mission begins with trust. In World War II, the U.S. government trusted private energy producers to deliver aviation gasoline at [...] More

national security Economics
Inside Zelensky’s “Mega-Drone Deal” with the U.S.

Inside Zelensky’s “Mega-Drone Deal” with the U.S.

DEEP DIVE – Often lost in the Trump administration's on-again, off-again offer to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is the proposed deal that [...] More

Tech/Cyber Europe Ukraine

Despite the Shutdown, Pentagon Has Billions from the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

Walter Pincus

Despite the Shutdown, Pentagon Has Billions from the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

OPINION — “The [Defense] Department [DoD] will continue to defend the nation and conduct ongoing military operations. It will continue activities [...] More

Walter Pincus Fine Print military

Europe Must Prepare for the Long War

David Kirichenko

Europe Must Prepare for the Long War

OPINION — Russian drones are forcing airports to close and fighter jets are breaching NATO airspace – clear signals of Moscow’s widening hybrid [...] More

David Kirichenko Europe Alternative Perspectives

The Latest

A Real Life Example of Russian Information Operations

Glenn Corn

A Real Life Example of Russian Information Operations

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — In January of 2018, I was involved in organizing and supporting the visit of General Aleksandr Bortnikov, and Sergey Naryshkin, [...] More

The U.S. Needs to Restore Deterrence Credibility Against Putin

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

The U.S. Needs to Restore Deterrence Credibility Against Putin

OPINION — President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan is a humanitarian attempt to halt the killing and destruction in Ukraine, although Russia’s [...] More

Russia Ambassador Joseph DeTrani Ukraine Europe

Destroying Boats, Killing Crews, Escalating Risks: The Venezuela Gambit

Walter Pincus

Destroying Boats, Killing Crews, Escalating Risks: The Venezuela Gambit

OPINION — “Does the Coast Guard have legal authority to destroy a boat or to kill the crew with lethal force if there has not been a [...] More

Americas Latin America Walter Pincus Fine Print
{{}}