Putin's Drone Hit a NATO Nerve in Poland, Opening an Opportunity for Ukraine

A Cipher Brief on the ground interview with General David Petraeus (Ret.)

RussiaUkraineNATOEurope

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - SEP 9: Ukrainian soldier load a shell for the 105mm OTO Melara artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, 9 September 2025.

(

Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – More Western leaders and national security experts are now saying that Russia’s recent drone incursion into Poland was not a mission gone wrong as Moscow suggested but was more likely an intended probe to determine how quickly the NATO alliance – created to safeguard security - might rally in the face of an expanded Russian attack.

President Vladimir Putin now has his answer.

