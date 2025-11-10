Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

The Brave New World of Drone Swarms

AI-driven drones that “talk to each other” will change warfare and threaten the homeland

The Brave New World of Drone Swarms
Tech/Cyber

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 08: DJI drones fly above the ground on November 8, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.

(

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – A drone weapon heads behind enemy lines, on a mission to kill troops and destroy equipment. To its left and right are a dozen other armed drones, and as the mission unfolds they compare notes – on enemy positions, the success or failure of their strikes, and their next tactical moves. There are no humans involved – other than the people who programmed the drones and launched them on their way.

It may sound like a wild premise, but swarms of drone weapons that use artificial intelligence to “think” for themselves are no longer a subject for science fiction; they are in the advanced stages of testing and in one instance at least – according to a recent report – they are already operational.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Former GCHQ Chief: Cybersecurity, AI, and the New Age of Multilateral Defense

Robert Hannigan

Former GCHQ Chief: Cybersecurity, AI, and the New Age of Multilateral Defense

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The last few months have seen a series of major cyber incidents which have frozen airports, crippled companies, compromised [...] More

Tech/Cyber

Inside Xi Jinping’s Military Purge: Loyalty, Power, and Taiwan

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Inside Xi Jinping’s Military Purge: Loyalty, Power, and Taiwan

OPINION — Last week’s Fourth Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party witnessed a purge of China’s senior military leaders, culminating in over two [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
Inside Zelensky’s “Mega-Drone Deal” with the U.S.

Inside Zelensky’s “Mega-Drone Deal” with the U.S.

DEEP DIVE – Often lost in the Trump administration's on-again, off-again offer to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is the proposed deal that [...] More

Tech/CyberEuropeUkraine

AI-Powered Adversaries Require AI-Driven Defenses

John Hultquist

AI-Powered Adversaries Require AI-Driven Defenses

OPINION — The use of artificial intelligence by adversaries has been the subject of exhaustive speculation. No one doubts that the technology will be [...] More

Tech/Cyber

Inside the Secret War: Senate Concern Over U.S. Military Strikes in the Caribbean

Walter Pincus

Inside the Secret War: Senate Concern Over U.S. Military Strikes in the Caribbean

OPINION — “Currently, the administration is waging a secret war against a secret list of unnamed groups that they will not tell us about. There have [...] More

AmericasWalter PincusFine Print

Forget Guerrillas and IEDs - The Next Asymmetric War Will Be Engineered

Dr. Dave Venable

Forget Guerrillas and IEDs - The Next Asymmetric War Will Be Engineered

OPINION — For most of modern history, asymmetric conflict conjured a familiar image: guerrillas in the hills, insurgents planting roadside bombs, or [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives

The Latest

Why Putin Is Losing The War In Ukraine That He Thinks He Is Winning

Gilbert W. Merkx

Why Putin Is Losing The War In Ukraine That He Thinks He Is Winning

OPINION — The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in January 2022 is now approaching its fourth year. The cost for Ukraine has been very high, but [...] More

RussiaUkraineGilbert W. MerkxEuropeAlternative Perspectives
America’s Next National Security Crisis: A War on Its Own Energy Base

America’s Next National Security Crisis: A War on Its Own Energy Base

Vice Admiral Robert Harward (Ret.)

America’s Next National Security Crisis: A War on Its Own Energy Base

OPINION — Every mission begins with trust. In World War II, the U.S. government trusted private energy producers to deliver aviation gasoline at [...] More

national securityEconomics

Trump’s Trip Was a True “Pivot” to East Asia

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Trump’s Trip Was a True “Pivot” to East Asia

OPINION — President Trump’s meetings in East Asia last week did more to enhance our relationship with a few allies and partners in the region than [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
{{}}