Inside Zelensky’s “Mega-Drone Deal” with the U.S.

The proposed exchange of U.S. weapons for Ukrainian drone technology could reshape transatlantic defense ties and redefine what “military aid” means in the 21st century.

Tech/CyberEuropeUkraine

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025.

(

Photo by Tom Brenner/AFP via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – Often lost in the Trump administration's on-again, off-again offer to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is the proposed deal that would see Kyiv supply military technology to Washington, rather than the other way around. It’s a potential military and political boon to Ukraine, and a reflection of the remarkable speed and quality of Ukraine’s defense-sector innovation.

“Ukraine now has technologies that have been proven to be effective against a peer adversary – namely Russia,” Samuel Bendett, a Russia expert at the Center for Naval Analyses Russia Studies Program, told The Cipher Brief. “These are not just concepts. These are not just prototypes. These are actual proven, battlefield-tested technologies. And they are in demand.”

