Can a “Flamingo” Cruise Missile Help Ukraine Turn the Tide?

A new Ukrainian-made missile has raised expectations about the next phase of the war

EuropeUkraine
(

Source: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky calls it “our most successful missile.” One expert says it’s "Ukraine’s strongest security guarantee.” And former CIA Director and Cipher Brief expert Gen. David Petraeus says it has the potential to be “a game changer” in the war against Russia.

They are talking about the FP-5 Flamingo, a ground-launched, subsonic, made-in-Ukraine cruise missile, built to hit targets deep in Russian territory.

