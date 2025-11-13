Skip to content
Assessing the Pentagon’s Mission to Rebuild the ‘Arsenal of Freedom'

(Original Caption) 9/5/1963-Washington, DC- Flying over the Virginia side of the Potomac River, the impressive site of the world's largest office building crops into view. The Pentagon, which covers 34 acres of land including a 5-acre pentagonal center court, houses personnel of the U.S. Department of Defense, which includes the Departments of Army, Navy and Air Force. This bird's eye view also shows part of the 67-acre parking space area.
Brad ChristianDoDTech/Cybernational securitymilitary

Brad Christian
By Brad Christian
Chief Operating Officer, The Cipher Brief
Brad Christian is COO and Executive Editor of The Cipher Brief's Open Source Report.  Follow him on LinkedIn.
DEEP DIVE — The Pentagon is waging war against its own acquisition bureaucracy. In a sweeping speech on Friday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the “adversary”, not as a foreign power but as a process: decades-old requirements and procurement rules that reward paperwork over outcomes.

The core argument: if the U.S. wants to deter adversaries in today’s world of fast-moving threats that include gray-zone coercion, contested logistics and AI-enabled systems, it must accept more acquisition risk as a means to reduce operational risk later.

The Pentagon’s new plan pairs rhetorical urgency with specific structural changes. It proposes killing the legacy Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) and replacing it with a tighter, more centralized alignment, pushing commercial-first solutions even if they deliver an “85% solution” initially and forcing a cultural shift across both DoD and industry toward speed, volume, and continuous iteration. The plan also signals tougher expectations for primes to invest private capital and for government to send longer demand signals. It’s a tall order.

