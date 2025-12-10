Skip to content
Russia’s is Waging a Sabotage Shadow War on Europe

A wave of covert attacks—from rail lines blasts to fiber cables—signals a sharper Russian campaign to destabilize Europe and undermine support for Ukraine.

RussiaEurope

Police cars are seen on November 17, 2025 close to the railways that were damaged in an explosion on the rail line in Mika, next to Garwolin, central Poland, after the line presumably was targeted in a sabotage act.

(

Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — In the darkness of night on November 15, a massive explosion ripped through a stretch of the Warsaw-Lublin railway line close to Mika, Poland, severing a critical logistics route used to ship military equipment and aid eastward from Warsaw toward the Ukrainian border.

The blast, caused by a C-4 explosive device, damaged the tracks and a passing freight train’s wagon floor, halting rail traffic and sending ripples of alarm through Poland, one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies.

