Interceptor Math: How Iran’s Drone Swarms Strain U.S. Defenses

With its ballistic missile arsenal depleted, Tehran is leaning on cheap drones, Russian intelligence support, and the hard economics of attrition to test U.S. and allied defenses.

Middle EastIran

Smoke and fire rise following explosions in Tehran on March 7, 2026, after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting Iranian retaliation with missile attacks across the region.

(

Photo by Mahsa / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

Western intelligence assessments indicate that Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal has been cut in half - from roughly 2,500 projectiles down to approximately 1,200, with only 100 serviceable launchers still operational. For a regime that spent decades building its missile program as the cornerstone of regional deterrence, the depletion represents an existential crisis and much of it’s effectiveness now comes down to math.

What makes Tehran’s predicament acute is the abandonment by traditional backers. Russia has ceased arms shipments while providing intelligence to help Iran target U.S. forces, according to multiple U.S. officials. China, facing confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, has quietly distanced itself from Iranian crude purchases. The result is an Islamic Republic that is more isolated than at any point since the 1980s, with its conventional deterrent crumbling and options narrowing to a single dangerous path.

