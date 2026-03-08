Cheap Drones, Expensive Consequences: The New Economics of War





The democratization of drone warfare

When Ukrainian soldiers began destroying Russian tanks with inexpensive quadcopters, the economics of warfare shifted suddenly. At the same time, Iranian drones appeared on Middle Eastern battlefields ranging from Yemen to Lebanon, while non-state actors such as the Houthis and Hezbollah started their own aerial attacks. Airpower, formerly the sole domain of advanced militaries, is fast becoming available to a considerably broader spectrum of entities. The proliferation of drones, which are increasingly powered by artificial intelligence, is altering combat in ways that governments are only beginning to comprehend.

For most of the twentieth century, airpower was one of the most costly components of military strength. Fighter jets, strategic bombers, and advanced missile systems necessitated massive financial investments, highly skilled personnel, and sophisticated logistical support networks. Only great military forces had the ability to sustain these capabilities.

Drone technology is changing the equation.

Commercial drones are readily available and becoming increasingly powerful. With little changes, they can be used for monitoring, targeting, and even direct attacks. Artificial intelligence is also helping to improve these systems. Drones may use AI to recognise objects, track targets, avoid obstacles, and navigate complex settings. Analysts often refer to the marriage of AI and drones as one of the most significant technological developments in modern warfare, particularly in debates about autonomous weapons systems and emerging military technologies .

The end result is a new type of aerial capability that is less expensive, more adaptable, and much more accessible than traditional airpower.

This change is already evident in some wars.

In Yemen, the Houthi movement has extensively deployed drones to assault military targets and crucial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. Drone strikes on oil installations and airports highlighted how low-cost unmanned technologies might impose strategic consequences on much wealthier countries. Analysts have documented how the Houthis have constructed a developing drone arsenal capable of long-range assaults using very simple technology, as revealed in a West Point Combating Terrorism Center on the Houthi drone program .

Hezbollah has also improved its drone capabilities with Iranian assistance. Drones have been deployed for surveillance activities around Israel's borders, and unmanned technologies are rapidly being integrated into military plans. Israeli authorities have repeatedly warned that Hezbollah's drone weapons may be a significant factor in any future conflict between the two sides. Reports on Hezbollah's developing drone capacity and Iranian help have received a lot of attention in evaluations of Iran’s expanding unmanned aerial vehicle strategy .

Militant terrorist organisations have also shown how quickly drone technology spreads. During its territorial control over Iraq and Syria, ISIS used commercially accessible drones to conduct reconnaissance and drop explosives on hostile forces. These devices were rudimentary in comparison to the military drones deployed by advanced powers, but they were effective enough to disrupt battlefield operations and highlighted how quickly civilian technology might be weaponized. Researchers looking into the Islamic State’s drone program discovered how ISIS modified off-the-shelf drones for war usage.

Perhaps the most striking example of drone warfare today is the war in Ukraine.

Both Ukrainian and Russian military rely heavily on drones for reconnaissance, artillery targeting, and direct attacks. Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer units have integrated small commercial drones into nearly every aspect of battlefield operations. Cheap quadcopters are used to pinpoint enemy positions, direct artillery fire, and carry explosives to armoured vehicles. According to analysts at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) , drones have become one of the conflict's distinguishing aspects.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly being used to evaluate drone footage, identify targets, and enhance battlefield coordination. In several occasions, drones costing only a few thousand dollars damaged tanks and military equipment worth millions of dollars. The enormous disparity between cost and efficacy is changing the economics of combat.

Another revealing example is emerging along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

Pakistan has a nuclear arsenal, a huge conventional military, and is investing heavily in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and surveillance. Yet militant groups operating in the Afghanistan–Pakistan region have increasingly experimented with drones for reconnaissance and potential attacks. Recent reporting has highlighted rising tensions and cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, demonstrating how the spread of low-cost drone technology could change the dynamics of conflict between stronger states and weaker actors, as reported in coverage of Pakistan–Afghanistan border tensions and militant activity .

The ramifications of this transformation are substantial. Pakistan's military remains far more strong than the militant organisations operating in the region. However, with the widespread use of drones, even loosely organised insurgent networks can increasingly pose a threat to military and border infrastructure. This parallels a larger trend in modern warfare, in which technical spread enables weaker actors to attack bigger ones in novel ways.

Regional powers are also expanding their drone capabilities.

Iran has one of the largest drone programmes in the Middle East. Iranian drones, such as the Shahed series, have emerged in a number of regional conflicts and have been given to friendly forces throughout the area. These techniques enable Tehran to exert influence through allies and proxies rather of depending just on conventional military deployments. Analysts studying Iran’s growing drone industry and regional strategy believe that these systems have become an important component of Tehran's military plan.

Drones have played an important part in surveillance operations and military strikes in recent confrontations between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Both Washington and Jerusalem have made significant investments in advanced unmanned systems designed to operate in disputed situations. Artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into these platforms to improve targeting, navigation, and operational coordination.

The strategic consequences of this technological transformation are significant.

First, drones significantly reduce the cost of military might. Traditional airpower necessitates expensive aircraft, skilled pilots, and extensive logistical support networks. Drones, on the other hand, may frequently be created and deployed at a far lower cost. This enables smaller nations and non-state entities to project influence in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Second, drones quicken the pace of fighting. Artificial intelligence enables drone systems to analyse data and identify targets more faster than human operators can. While this can bring tactical advantages, it also raises the possibility of fast escalation during military emergencies.

Third, the spread of drone technology is making warfare more unpredictable. As more actors gain access to drone systems, the number of participants capable of conducting aerial operations expands. Insurgent groups, militias, and regional powers can now deploy technologies that were once limited to major military forces.

This raises difficult policy questions.

One of the most significant problems is the increased autonomy of drone systems. While most drones still require human supervision, artificial intelligence is allowing systems to do increasingly complicated tasks autonomously. This has triggered a global debate over whether autonomous weapons should be regulated or outlawed.

Critics say that machines should never be trusted to make life-threatening judgements without human supervision. International humanitarian law compels fighters to distinguish between civilian and military objectives and to use force proportionately. Ensuring that autonomous systems follow these rules remains a significant problem.

Yet the military advantages of drones make it unlikely that governments will abandon them. Military powers around the world are investing heavily in new generations of unmanned systems, including drone swarms capable of coordinating attacks autonomously.

Drone warfare is thus expected to become an increasingly important aspect of modern conflict.

The democratisation of drone warfare is one of the most significant developments in military relations in decades. Airpower is no longer the sole domain of advanced nations. From rebel organisations to regional powers, an increasing number of entities now have the capability to conduct aerial operations.

Policymakers will face the challenge of controlling this shift while avoiding the most destabilising outcomes.

Artificial intelligence and drone technology are more than just new tools for conflict.

They are changing who can fight, how wars are fought, and how conflicts progress.

And the world is only starting to grasp the ramification.

