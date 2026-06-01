Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

TCB Conference Banner
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

How America’s Adversaries Compete Across Peace and War

Rather than seeking decisive battlefield victory, U.S. adversaries are using long-term pressure campaigns to erode American power, autonomy, and resolve.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin Visits Beijing
Dave PittsAsia

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 20: Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guards hold Chinese and Russian flags ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People on May 20, 2026 in Beijing, China. The two leaders are expected to reaffirm strategic ties between Russia and China amid ongoing Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

(

Photo by Maxim Shemetov - China Pool/Getty Images

)
Dave Pitts
By Dave Pitts
Former CIA Senior Executive
Pitts is a senior national security executive, board member, and advisor. His background includes great power competition, global affairs, counterterrorism, and special operations. Pitts served as the Assistant Director of CIA for South and Central Asia, Chief of National Resources Division, senior leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Center, and led CIA’s two largest Field Stations. He is a co-founder of The Cipher Brief’s Gray Zone Group.

Author’s Note: This article does not introduce “Endless Warfare” as another term in an already crowded national security lexicon. It examines an increasingly visible pattern in which U.S. adversaries pursue persistent strategic advantage both below and above the threshold of open conflict. The aim is not to argue terminology, but to clarify the character of the competition we are already in.

This article is also not about “endless wars” as a critique of U.S. interventions over the past two decades; that debate belongs elsewhere. Here, “Endless Warfare” describes how our adversaries wage continuous, long-term competition and conflict against the United States across peace and war.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Before Funding a Record Defense Budget, Congress Should Demand Answers on Iran

Michael C. Casey

Before Funding a Record Defense Budget, Congress Should Demand Answers on Iran

As I listened to Defense Secretary Hegseth testify about the proposed $1.5 Trillion defense budget, the quote from Robert Heinlein, the science [...] More

Part II: When a Machiavellian and a Charismatic Met

Dr. Ursula M. Wilder

Part II: When a Machiavellian and a Charismatic Met

Dennis Wilder

Part II: When a Machiavellian and a Charismatic Met

In our pre-summit piece on the Xi/Trump meeting [When a Charismatic and a Machiavellian Meet 12 May] we wrote: "When a gifted political charismatic [...] More

ChinaAsia

Narco-Terrorism as Grey-Zone Warfare: Pakistan’s Hidden Front Against India

Siddhant Kishore

Narco-Terrorism as Grey-Zone Warfare: Pakistan’s Hidden Front Against India

The United States has long framed its South Asia policy around countering China’s rise, managing the fallout from Afghanistan, and preventing [...] More

Alternative Perspectives
The G-2: Takeaways from Trump's Trip to Beijing

The G-2: Takeaways from Trump's Trip to Beijing

By most accounts, President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing ended ambiguously for the U.S. From Air Force One on his way back to the U.S., Trump [...] More

ChinaBrad ChristianAsia

Sweden and Denmark are in a Position of Power Over Russia

Joey Gagnard

Sweden and Denmark are in a Position of Power Over Russia

Nils Alstad

Sweden and Denmark are in a Position of Power Over Russia

Two straits, six thousand kilometers apart, are defining the global balance of power in 2026. The first, Hormuz, is closed by force and heavily [...] More

Joey Gagnard

Proscribing the IRGC Will Make Britain Safer

Jonathan Hackett

Proscribing the IRGC Will Make Britain Safer

The United Kingdom must act to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, before it’s too late. The IRGC must be proscribed before [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

The Latest Opinions

Invisible Conflict: Defending Against Hybrid Non-Kinetic Warfare

Gilad Ben-Ziv

Invisible Conflict: Defending Against Hybrid Non-Kinetic Warfare

War doesn’t always look like war anymore. Hybrid non-kinetic warfare is an increasingly popular means for threat actors to orchestrate prolonged [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

Deterrence Is Not Enough in the Age of Synthetic Asymmetry

Dr. Dave Venable

Deterrence Is Not Enough in the Age of Synthetic Asymmetry

Events have moved faster than doctrine. Part 1 of this series diagnosed the rise of synthetic asymmetry, an era where technological convergence [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

Your AI Isn’t My AI: The Quiet Splintering Ahead

Bob Pearson

Your AI Isn’t My AI: The Quiet Splintering Ahead

One of the most consequential geopolitical and technological races underway is the competition to shape the future of large language models. For a [...] More

Alternative Perspectives
{{}}