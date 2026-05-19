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Moscow and Beijing’s shadow war: How Russia and China are keeping Iran lethal

From satellite imagery to MANPADs and BeiDou navigation, Moscow and Beijing are quietly sustaining Tehran’s ability to threaten U.S. forces.

CHINA-RUSSIA-IRAN-DIPLOMACY
Middle EastIran

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) welcomes Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov (L) and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi before a meeting regarding the Iranian nuclear issue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 14, 2025. China urged an end to "illegal" sanctions on Iran as it hosted diplomats from that country and Russia on March 14 for talks Beijing hopes will restart long-stalled negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.

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Photo by POOL/AFP via Getty Images

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is barely holding. Pakistani mediators are still shuttling between capitals, fighting has flared in recent days, and President Trump is now sitting across from Xi Jinping in Beijing for a high-stakes summit covering trade, Iran, and Taiwan.

Yet American intelligence has reached a different conclusion about what Beijing is actually doing: China is preparing to move man-portable air-defense systems, MANPADs, to Iran through third-country cutouts, according to CNN, which cited three sources familiar with recent intelligence assessments. The shipments would reach Tehran while Beijing holds itself out as the party that helped stop the war.

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