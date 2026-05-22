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The G-2: Takeaways from Trump's Trip to Beijing

The Beijing summit offered a display of diplomatic stability, but beneath the choreography, China pressed its claim to equal status and kept the pressure on Taiwan.

The G-2: Takeaways from Trump's Trip to Beijing
ChinaBrad ChristianAsia

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. President Trump is meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight.

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Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

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Brad Christian
By Brad Christian
Chief Operating Officer, The Cipher Brief
Brad Christian is COO and Executive Editor of The Cipher Brief's Open Source Report.  Follow him on LinkedIn.

By most accounts, President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing ended ambiguously for the U.S. From Air Force One on his way back to the U.S., Trump touted a few concrete achievements that include an agreement for Beijing to purchase $17 billion per year in U.S. agricultural products and a purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft. Beijing’s final read out of the visit did not directly confirm those agreements but did acknowledge a mutual desire to promote “expanded two-way trade”. Chinese President Xi Jinping used the visit to reinforce Beijing’s narrative that China and the United States are co-equal global powers, even referring to the two countries as “the G-2.” But despite the lack of clarity around more urgent issues such as China’s potential role in resolving the Iran conflict or U.S. support for Taiwan, the trip was certainly significant. As many have observed, it is a positive step any time the leaders of the two most powerful countries meet for dialogue. As the U.S.’ only near peer adversary, the relationship with China, including the competition in economic, technology and military domains is the most consequential bi-lateral relationship the U.S. has by a wide margin.

The diplomatic choreography that followed the Trump- Xi summit was equally significant. Soon after Trump’s visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Beijing for what was described as a “warm” and “substantive” meeting with Xi. The two leaders have now met more than 40 times, underscoring the depth of the China-Russia relationship. For Xi, the back-to-back meetings with a strategic rival and one of China’s closest partners offered a powerful opportunity to cast Beijing as a stabilizing force in the world at a time when both Washington and Moscow are managing active wars and mounting geopolitical pressure.

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