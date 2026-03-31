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The Chalk Mark Still Matters: Russian Espionage Handling in the Modern Era

From dead drops and surveillance routes to covert digital communications, Russian espionage tradecraft remains disciplined, adaptive, and deeply relevant today.

The Chalk Mark Still Matters: Russian Espionage Handling in the Modern Era

Foxstone Park where FBI agents reported that FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen made document drops to Russian agents and in turn picked up money for his services. (Photo by Greg Mathieson/Mai/Getty Images)

Sean Wiswesser
By Sean Wiswesser
Former CIA Senior Operations Officer
Sean Wiswesser is a former senior operations officer with the CIA. He served multiple overseas tours and held senior leadership positions such as Chief of Station and in joint-duty assignments across the intelligence community. Sean is the author of the forthcoming book Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin’s Secret War (Spring 2026), which examines the evolution of Russia's intelligence services, their fight against the West, and their role in modern hybrid warfare.

KREMLIN FILES: A brush of a hand against a park bench with chalk; or, a piece of electrical tape left on a mailbox. Sometimes it’s a coded phrase buried in a routine email with an encrypted picture. This is what Russian intelligence tradecraft looks like: subtle, disciplined, and built on signals most people would never notice. With the campaign of Russian hybrid war taking place across the European continent, it is more important than ever for NATO’s intelligence services and the general public to be mindful of Russian espionage tradecraft. That same tradecraft is also shared – at least in part-- with some of our other adversaries, including Chinese intelligence, Iranian IRGC (Revolutionary Guard) or other elements, and even terrorist groups. There has never been a better time for Americans to exercise vigilance regarding our adversaries and their intelligence services.

For the Russian intelligence services (RIS), over a century of experience-- from the Cheka to the KGB and today’s SVR and GRU-- has helped refine the art of handling agents in what they consider hostile foreign environments. While technology advances, the fundamental principles remain largely unchanged: compartmentalization, deniability, patience, and psychological control. The early Bolshevik revolutionaries had to understand spy tradecraft because they were leading a major conspiracy against the Tsar. They were enemies of the state, traveling under false passports and following what they called the “rules of conspiracy” to carry out their revolution.

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