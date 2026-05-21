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Iran's Digital War Machine Targeting U.S. Infrastructure

Despite strikes on Iranian command centers, Tehran’s cyber operators continue targeting U.S. healthcare, energy, water, and government systems through dispersed networks and proxy groups.

Cybersecurity Photo Illustrations
Middle EastIran

Flag of Iran displayed on a laptop screen and binary code displayed on a screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 27, 2022.

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Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

The first missile strikes hadn’t even cooled before Iranian-linked hackers were moving. When the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, 2026, Tehran’s cyber forces answered not with silence but with a systematic campaign against American infrastructure, one that has since moved well beyond reconnaissance into confirmed, disruptive attacks on United States soil.

The most striking blow came on March 11, when the Handala group — widely assessed as a front for an IRGC-sponsored threat actor — hit Michigan-based medical technology giant Stryker, wiping nearly 80,000 Windows devices, stealing 50 terabytes of data, and causing severe disruptions that materially impacted the company’s first-quarter earnings. Emergency responders across Maryland lost access to the electrocardiogram transmission system used to relay patient data to hospitals. The FBI later seized two domains that Handala used to leak the stolen data. It was, analysts noted, only the beginning.

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