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Narco-Terrorism as Grey-Zone Warfare: Pakistan’s Hidden Front Against India

Alternative Perspectives
Siddhant Kishore
By Siddhant Kishore
Former Analyst, Institute for the Study of War
Siddhant Kishore is a national security and foreign policy analyst based out of Washington, D.C. He previously served as an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), where he focused on irregular warfare in the Middle East. Before joining ISW, Siddhant was a fellow at the Center for Security, Innovation, and New Technology (CSINT) at the American University.

The United States has long framed its South Asia policy around countering China’s rise, managing the fallout from Afghanistan, and preventing terrorist safe havens. Yet, Pakistan-facilitated narcotics trafficking into India remains a persistent and under-appreciated threat that demands greater attention in Washington. This is no longer an organized crime syndicate but a strong case of narco-terrorism – a deliberate grey-zone strategy that blends profit with subversion.

Drug proceeds fund anti-India Salafi-Jihadist groups, erode social stability in a key democratic partner, and sustain the very transnational networks that the United States has targeted for decades. Recent Indian operations and intelligence reports reveal Pakistan’s role as both a transit hub and active enabler, turning the Golden Crescent into a direct vector against Indian society. For American policymakers, ignoring this pipeline risks undermining Indo-US strategic convergence at a critical moment in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

The Enduring Golden Crescent Nexus

Afghanistan continues to dominate global opium production, even after the Taliban’s 2022 cultivation ban dramatically reduced planted hectares. Vast pre-ban stockpiles, combined with a surge in methamphetamine labs reliant on chemical precursors, have kept the trafficking ecosystem alive and adaptable. Pakistan remains the indispensable transit corridor, channeling Afghan-origin heroin, hashish, and synthetics eastward into India while also moving product westward toward Europe. A 2025 US State Department Presidential Determination on major drug transit countries explicitly listed Pakistan among the 23 nations central to the global illicit drug trade, citing “geographic, commercial, and economic factors” that sustain the flow despite enforcement gaps. Indian analysts and security officials frame this as narco-terrorism. Proceeds from these shipments are alleged to finance groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with hawala networks and cryptocurrencies providing the laundering backbone.

The human cost inside India is stark as border states like Punjab confront epidemic youth addiction, rising crime rates, and generational damage that weakens internal cohesion. What begins as a criminal enterprise quickly becomes a tool of hybrid warfare that imposes asymmetric costs on India without crossing the threshold of conventional conflict. For the United States, this matters because the same financial pipelines that move drug money have historically overlapped with terrorist financing streams that once threatened American lives and interests.

From Drones to Deep-Sea Handovers

Pakistan-linked networks have proven agile, shifting tactics to evade Indian border defenses and capitalize on new technologies. The most alarming innovation is the sudden rise of drug-laden Pakistani drones along the western land border, particularly in Punjab. According to India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) 2024 Annual Report, drone-related trafficking cases along the India-Pakistan border skyrocketed from just three in 2021 to 179 in 2024, with 163 incidents concentrated in the bordering districts of the Indian state of Punjab. The trend escalated further in 2025 with India’s Border Security Force seizing 272 drones coming from Pakistan into Punjab and recovering more than 367 kg of heroin between January and November 2025. The NCB explicitly warns that these unmanned systems constitute a “significant threat to India’s internal security,” as they bypass physical fencing, evade patrols, and deliver precise payloads of heroin and opium in minutes. Recoveries in these operations have included hundreds of kilograms of narcotics, highlighting the scale and sophistication.

Maritime routes across the Arabian Sea offer another high-volume artery. In April 2024, the Indian Coast Guard, NCB, and state police forces intercepted a Pakistani vessel west of Porbandar in Gujarat, seizing approximately 86 kg of narcotics valued at nearly $62 million and detaining 14 Pakistani crew members. A parallel case from December 2021, adjudicated in April 2026, saw a Gujarat special court sentence six Pakistani nationals to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment each for smuggling 76.9 kg of heroin worth $39 million; the boat was intercepted 35 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast after intelligence pinpointed mid-sea handovers originating from Karachi. These sea operations frequently involve coordinated transfers from ports such as Karachi or Gwadar, exploiting India’s 7,500-kilometer coastline as both a destination and a transit node toward Gulf markets. Traditional land corridors through Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan persist, often synchronized with drone drops in hybrid tactics.

Narco-Terrorism as Grey-Zone Warfare

Beyond the statistics lies Pakistan’s deeper strategic intent. By flooding Indian border regions with narcotics, these networks corrode the social fabric, generate revenue for Pakistan-backed jihadist outfits, and force New Delhi to divert resources toward internal security. This mirrors grey-zone tactics Washington has criticized in other theaters, including persistent, below-threshold pressure designed to weaken an adversary without provoking open war. Recent National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheets, including an October 2025 filing in an LeT-linked narco-terror case, have traced drug proceeds directly to financing of proscribed terrorist outfits, with international hawala channels routing funds to operatives in India and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Furthermore, Indian border forces’ confiscation of 10.2 kg of explosive material, 12 hand grenades, and 200 small arms with ammunition alongside drug shipments in 2025 alone offers strong evidence that narcotics, arms, and terror financing now operate as one ecosystem.

For the United States, the implications are concrete and immediate as terror groups sustained by narco-profits have repeatedly targeted American citizens and allies. The same laundering mechanisms that shield drug profits also obscure terrorist financing, creating overlapping threats that US law enforcement and intelligence agencies have long tracked. Moreover, India is America’s indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific. As Washington deepens defense, technology, and intelligence cooperation with New Delhi to counter Chinese assertiveness, allowing a Pakistan-enabled narco-pipeline to undermine Indian stability undercuts that partnership. The post-Operation Sindoor landscape has already demonstrated how quickly South Asian flashpoints can escalate. Layering narcotics-fueled instability atop existing tensions only heightens crisis risks. In short, what happens in Punjab or Gujarat does not stay there, but it reverberates across the QUAD and into America’s broader strategic calculus.

Time for a Smarter US Approach

US policymakers should stop treating India’s narcotics challenge as a narrow bilateral issue and elevate it from the margins of policy on three fronts:

First, Washington should expand real-time intelligence sharing between US agencies and India’s Narcotics Control Bureau and Coast Guard to accelerate interdictions. The Arabian Sea route matters to Western interests because the same waters used for narcotics trafficking are also vital to global energy flows and commercial shipping. If Washington is investing in maritime domain awareness and Indian Ocean security, narcotics interdiction should be part of that conversation, not an afterthought.

Second, the United States should use targeted sanctions against key traffickers, facilitators, and financial enablers by leveraging existing counter-narcotics and counterterrorism authorities. Raising the cost of operating across these networks would help disrupt the financial architecture sustaining narco-terror activity.

Third, US diplomatic engagement with Islamabad should explicitly link counter-narcotics performance to broader security assistance discussions, making clear that grey-zone destabilization carries consequences.

The post-Sindoor era has shown how quickly South Asia’s security architecture can evolve. Yet the narcotics threat has intensified, adapting faster than the countermeasures designed to contain it. For the United States, treating Pakistan’s role in this pipeline as a peripheral law-enforcement matter is no longer tenable. Confronting it is a necessary investment in protecting a vital democratic partner, disrupting terror financing, and preserving long-term stability across South Asia.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Alternative Perspectives
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