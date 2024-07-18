DEEP DIVE: How Trump and Vance Would Deal With Global Hot Zones

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Whoever wins the November 5 U.S. presidential election will face an almost unprecedented set of global security challenges: Wars in Europe and the Middle East (unless they end before then); a tense relationship with China and the possibility of conflict over Taiwan, and an increasingly potent and coordinated group of adversaries – what some have called an “axis of authoritarians” – set against the U.S. and the West. Along with that, a threat of terrorism which has risen to “a whole other level,” as FBI Director Christopher Wray put it, driven largely by Israel’s war in Gaza.

“The global security challenges that the U.S. faces…we haven’t seen anything quite like this since World War II,” General Jack Keane, a Cipher Brief expert and former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, said at a conference in Colorado Wednesday. He highlighted the Russia-China-Iran-North Korea axis as “a major security threat that we have yet to account for.”