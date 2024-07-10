As NATO Marks A Milestone, Critics Blast Slow Pace of Ukraine Aid

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — As leaders of NATO gathered this week to mark its 75th anniversary and chart a course for the future, the alliance itself came under criticism for moving too slowly to counter Russian aggression. While NATO has won praise for a united stand that followed the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine – a unity that had been lacking since the end of the Cold War – critics say NATO and its members have been too timid in its response, too often letting fear of a NATO-Russian conflict hamper their support of Ukraine.

That’s the view of Nico Lange, former Chief of Staff at the German Ministry of Defense, who told The Cipher Brief’s international correspondent Ia Meurmishvili that he sees little to cheer as NATO turns 75. “I’m not in the mood for a celebration,” he said, and he castigated NATO members for the slow pace of decision-making when it comes to sending military aid to Kyiv.