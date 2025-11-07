Skip to content
Can High-Tech “Sensor Fusion” Revolutionize Biosurveillance?

Some experts believe they have a way to fight bioterrorism – and the next pandemic.

Hicksville, N.Y.: A Long Island Rail Road employee disinfects a train car with an eco-friendly cleaner while at the Hicksville, New York LIRR station on March 19, 2020.
Tech/Cyber

(

Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – It’s the opening act in a potential public health nightmare: a chicken dies on a farm, for no apparent reason; another perishes at a farm hundreds of miles away; it takes time for the farm owners to notice, more time for tests to be conducted and different anomalies connected, and before the diagnostics are complete, the damage is done – the first wave of a bird flu pandemic has broken.

Beyond natural outbreaks, there are also concerns involving deliberate acts: This week the Department of Justice charged three Chinese nationals with smuggling biological materials into the U.S.; and in June two Chinese researchers were charged with trying to smuggle a fungus into the U.S. that can devastate grain crops.

