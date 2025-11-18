Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

What to Watch for in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Visit to Washington

The White House visit could transform the relationship with a key Gulf ally

What to Watch for in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Visit to Washington
Saudi ArabiaMiddle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-R) meets with US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. Trump enjoyed a lavish, royal welcome in Saudi Arabia on the first state visit of his second term, with the US president foremost focused on business deals at the start of a Gulf tour.

(

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW — President Trump is welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House today with an announcement that he plans to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Kingdom, signaling a policy shift by the U.S. Administration.

The visit to Washington marks one of the most consequential moments in decades for the U.S.–Saudi relationship. Both governments see the meeting as a chance to cement the expansion of the U.S.-Saudi partnership from one focused on energy and security to include advanced technology, AI, critical minerals and defense cooperation.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) speaks during a press conference after arriving at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran on September 27, 2025

Defiance Meets Desperation as Iran Faces Fresh UN Sanctions

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The United Nations has reimposed sweeping economic and military sanctions on Iran, ten years after lifting them under the 2015 [...] More

Middle EastIranInternational
Putin's Drone Hit a NATO Nerve in Poland, Opening an Opportunity for Ukraine

Putin's Drone Hit a NATO Nerve in Poland, Opening an Opportunity for Ukraine

EXPERT INTERVIEW – More Western leaders and national security experts are now saying that Russia’s recent drone incursion into Poland was not a [...] More

RussiaUkraineNATOEurope
Israeli Strike in Doha Shakes Regional Order

Israeli Strike in Doha Shakes Regional Order

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The military operation dubbed ‘Summit of Fire’ by Israel Defense Forces targeting a Hamas delegation meeting in Doha, Qatar this [...] More

Middle EastIsrael
Saudi Crown Prince Prepares for a Washington Reset — With Trillions at Stake

Saudi Crown Prince Prepares for a Washington Reset — With Trillions at Stake

EXCLUSIVE EXPERT INTERVIEW -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Washington this November according to sources cited by [...] More

Middle EastSaudi Arabia
​The Weekend Interview: Former CIA Station Chief on Strategic Global Hotspots

​The Weekend Interview: Former CIA Station Chief on Strategic Global Hotspots

WEEKEND INTERVIEW: The signing of a peace framework between the President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan on Friday at the White [...] More

EuropeAsia
The Middle East is Reshuffling the Deck. Is the U.S. Ready to Play a New Hand?

The Middle East is Reshuffling the Deck. Is the U.S. Ready to Play a New Hand?

EXPERT INTERVIEW – The past year has brought a whirlwind of dramatic developments in the Middle East, reshaping long-held assumptions about the [...] More

IranIsraelSaudi ArabiaMiddle EastSyria

The Latest

A Constitutional Clash Over Trump’s War Powers in Venezuela

Walter Pincus

A Constitutional Clash Over Trump’s War Powers in Venezuela

OPINION — “The question before the body is, can the Congress stop a military conflict declared by the Commander-in- Chief because we don’t agree with [...] More

UkraineWalter PincusFine PrintEurope

Q&A: Interpol’s Cybercrime Chief on How AI is Driving Borderless Cyber Threats

Dr. Neal Jetton

Q&A: Interpol’s Cybercrime Chief on How AI is Driving Borderless Cyber Threats

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Anthropic’s announcement that Chinese state-sponsored hackers used its Claude AI technology for a largely automated cyberattack [...] More

Tech/Cyber
Venezuela’s Descent into Crisis

Understanding the U.S. Military Mobilization in the Caribbean

Ambassador Patrick Duddy

Understanding the U.S. Military Mobilization in the Caribbean

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The armada the U.S. has assembled in the Caribbean is more formidable than anything the region has seen in decades. [...] More

AmericasLatin America
{{}}