Hezbollah’s Quiet Rebuild

Iran’s Shadowy Lifeline and the Gathering Storm on Israel’s Northern Flank

hezbollah
Middle East

Supporters of Lebanon's Shiite militant group Hezbollah gesture as they attend the funeral of militants killed in recent Israeli attacks, in the southern city of Nabatiyeh on November 2, 2025.

(

Photo By Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP Via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — Tucked deep into the cragged hills of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah, the once powerful Iranian-backed militia brought to its knees by a war with Israel, has spent the past year meticulously gouging its way back to relevancy.

For Western and Israeli security forces, the designated terrorist group’s covert but influential resurgence establishes a precarious problem: a persistent, low-level threat that could instantly trigger a wider conflict, critically testing the resilience of any ceasefires and the existing, fragile statehood.

