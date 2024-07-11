DEEP DIVE: Behind the Scenes, Plans to “Trump-Proof” NATO

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Donald Trump may not have been on the NATO summit agenda, but he was clearly on the minds of NATO leaders who gathered in Washington this week – given his lead in the polls, his long-running criticism of the alliance, and his deep skepticism towards aid for Ukraine.

According to multiple reports, leaders of many NATO nations have reached out to Trump campaign officials, well aware of the fallout of President Joe Biden’s poor showing in the June 27 debate and the calls from some quarters for him to get out of the race. Meanwhile, NATO itself is preparing what some have called “Trump-proofing” plans in the event that Trump returns to the White House.