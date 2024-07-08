EXPERT INTERVIEW: Pezeshkian Celebrates a Win in Iran but What Can He Really Do?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT INTERVIEW — Iran’s incoming president Masoud Pezeshkian is promising to be a leader for “all Iranians” after a weekend election victory that followed the death of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

The former lawmaker and reformist may find it difficult to deliver on his promises, however, given internal pressures between hardliners and a population often willing to take to the streets demanding change.