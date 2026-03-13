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China's Military: Five Lessons from the Iran War

A rare public statement from the People’s Liberation Army offers clues about how China views American power—and future conflicts such as Taiwan.

China Holds Annual Two Sessions Political Meetings-NPC
China Asia

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 12: Members of the Chinese Military delegation chat before the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 12, 2026 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gatherings, which includes the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and is known as the Two Sessions, convenes leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. The gathering closed on March 12th.

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Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

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Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

It may seem early to be drawing lessons from the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, but one of the world’s most powerful militaries has already reached some conclusions.

China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) has published a list on social media under the heading "Five Lessons From U.S.-Israeli Strikes On Iran" – ranging from what it called the "coldest reality" of "superior firepower" to the need for "self-reliance," the dangers of "blind faith in peace" and the "deadliest threat" of an "enemy within." Experts said the unusual public message was likely intended for multiple audiences – the PLA rank and file, the domestic public in China, and for the U.S. and the West as well.

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