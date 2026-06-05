Can the Pentagon’s New Innovation System Deliver?

From Loose Federation to Operating System

For anyone who hasn't been tracking, the structural change is bigger than it looks. Six execution organizations now sit under one CTO, Emil Michael . The Defense Innovation Steering Group, the Defense Innovation Working Group, and the old CTO Council were dissolved and replaced by a single Action Group. Field Activity designation gives DIU and SCO faster contracting and personnel authorities than their predecessor organizational structures allowed.

This is the reform the Iron Triangle has been asking for. The old federation produced parallel pitches into competing fiefdoms. The same vendor would brief DIU on Monday, SCO on Wednesday, and CDAO on Friday, while the program offices that actually buy at scale received no shared signal back. DIU built a portfolio. SCO built a portfolio. CDAO built a portfolio. DARPA built a portfolio. Each was a victory lap for the individual office and a logistics burden for the warfighter, who eventually inherited four nearly-identical autonomy stacks that didn't talk to each other.

The Action Group is the first credible attempt at unified intake. It takes the political cost of saying no to a vendor, historically the binding constraint that kept the federation porous, and concentrates it in one place. The CTO can quickly route capabilities across all six execution organizations. Whether the building actually uses the routing layer is the open question.

Five Months In: What Booted, What Didn't

The good news first. Owen West was confirmed and is operationally active; his March 2 ceremony at Fort Benning was a signal that the Marine Corps and the special operations community have a seat at the head of the DIU table. Within weeks he told the building that he intends to narrow DIU's investment priorities , a signal investors should read carefully because it suggests fewer, deeper bets. Cameron Stanley has the CDAO chair and a mandate that includes AI compute on military installations, data-asset unlock across the department, and the GenAI.mil platform. These are accountable people running accountable shops, and they are issuing memos with their names on them.

The bad news. The OSC, the most consequential of the execution organizations for investors, has not released an FY26 investment strategy as of June 1. The FY26 NDAA appropriated $97.8 million for OSC's capital assistance pilot, enough to subsidize up to $4.4 billion in loans and guarantees, but the deployment cadence is opaque. The Action Group itself has not published outcomes against measurable targets. Six months from now, we should be able to count program offices that have routed capability needs through the Action Group, OSC term sheets executed, and CDAO-led integrations into contracts. Today, most of those dashboard lights are still amber.

The OSC Question

The OSC angle deserves its own section because it is the answer the May issue of this column was implicitly asking for. A Bridge Too Small argued that $49 billion in private capital cannot bridge a $1.5 trillion budget without serious structural reform. The OSC is one of the structural reforms; a loan-guarantee instrument designed to leverage private capital into national-security priorities at a multiple. The April FY27 budget request put $20 billion-plus on the table for the Strategic Capital loan program , up from under $1.5 billion in FY26. That is an order-of-magnitude scaling and a serious procurement-architecture commitment.

The proof that OSC can deliver already exists. Last year, OSC executed a $150 million loan to MP Materials for heavy rare-earth separation capacity at Mountain Pass, California. No venture fund underwrites that kind of paper. No SBIR ceiling reaches that kind of scale. The transaction does more for the neodymium and brushless-motor chokepoint I warned about in April than any number of Blue UAS compliance memos, and it is the kind of instrument the trifecta has been demanding.

What scales now matters. OSC has built out a Credit Program covering 31 Covered Technology Categories . Individual loans run from $10 million to $150 million. The total FY26 loan ceiling sits at $984 million. The FY27 request makes the program ten-times that. For procurement officers, OSC is the only DoW instrument that bridges directly to private debt. For investors, OSC's underwriting standards will eventually price the floor of the defense-tech market. For policy wonks, OSC is either the most important Treasury-style instrument the building has ever held, or it is a slide deck with appropriations attached. The next six months will decide which.

The View from Beijing, Riyadh, and Kyiv

The Innovation Operating System is not only a domestic procurement story. It is a foreign policy instrument, and the external clock is running faster than the internal one.

Beijing has spent the past eighteen months building its own version of an innovation operating system, optimized for export rather than for internal acquisition. The March 2026 deal between Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries set up local production of forty-eight Wing Loong-3 unmanned combat air vehicles per year in Jeddah, with a Riyadh acting as a logistics hub explicitly designed to serve other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) customers. The four-billion-dollar Pakistan-Libya JF-17 deal that closed in spring extends the same model further. China is exporting state-coordinated industrial capacity to allies that previously purchased primarily American. If the Action Group cannot route US capability into those markets at competitive speed, the substitution will continue, with maintenance contracts, training pipelines, and next-platform decisions following the initial procurement.

Riyadh is the harder case because it activated the Pakistan-Saudi mutual defense pact in May, generating combat-credible deployments inside ninety days of trigger: eight thousand troops, sixteen Chinese-built JF-17s, an HQ-9 air defense battery, and two squadrons of drones. Foreign Military Sales economics for US primes have assumed the Gulf as a baseline customer since the Carter administration. That baseline is moving. Investors holding GCC (Foreign Military Sales) FMS exposure should be repricing it. Procurement officers running F-15EX, MQ-9, and Patriot pipelines should be running the dependency map.

Kyiv has demonstrated the procurement-velocity standard the building is now implicitly trying to match. Ukrainian manufacturers produced roughly four million drones in 2025 and are targeting seven million in 2026, with the Brave1 marketplace routing capability needs from frontline units to certified manufacturers in days. The Innovation Operating System is, in part, an attempt to import the Brave1 effect inside an institution whose default cycle is the opposite of distributed and rapid. The Pentagon does not need to copy Brave1 exactly. It does need to demonstrate, by the end of the year, that the Action Group can produce a signal-and-response loop on a US scale. If it cannot, allies will keep studying Kyiv for the template and looking elsewhere for the systems.

Hegseth's memo bought the building time. Whether the building uses that time determines more than acquisition outcomes. It determines whether the next decade of alliance procurement runs through Washington or around it.

What the Trifecta Should Do Tomorrow

This is the reform that does not require an act of Congress, and the trifecta has more agency in it than the powerpoint slides suggest. Three concrete moves.

Procurement officers: stop pitching vendors against your individual program. Start pitching capability needs into the Action Group's intake so the CTO can route across DIU, SCO, CDAO, DARPA, and OSC. DIU's $99 million Obviant prototype award for an AI platform that consolidates DoW acquisition, contracting, and budgeting data is DIU paying for the data layer that the reorganization needs at the institutional layer. Use both.

There is a deeper move underneath the routing layer and the data layer, and it is an identity shift. The traditional procurement officer is rewarded for stovepipe wins: my program, on time, on budget. The new model rewards capability gaps closed across multiple execution organizations, with capability other PEOs can leverage. That is portfolio thinking, not program shepherding. The FY26 NDAA reform language and the Hegseth memos are pushing every PEO toward this shift. The ones who lean in will define the next decade of acquisition. The ones who don't will be measured against them.

Investors: treat OSC as a real instrument. Get on a call with DIU and CDAO. If you are holding portfolio companies with critical-technology exposure, OSC's loan guarantees are the leverage instrument you have been asking the federal government for since the SBIR program was conceived. Underwrite accordingly. MP Materials should not be a one-off. And read the FMS pipeline with foreign-policy realism: the Gulf customer base is being reshaped, and OSC's onshoring bets are partly a hedge against that erosion.

Policy wonks: push for OSC investment-strategy publication and Action Group outcome metrics. The reorganization either produces visible procurement velocity within six months or it does not. There is no middle ground, and there will be no excuse if Q4 2026 looks like Q4 2025. The foreign policy clock will not wait for FY28.

Conclusion: Boot or Be Dismissed

The Innovation Operating System will either reach sustained throughput by the end of 2026 or it will be unwound by the next administration. West and Stanley are accountable people running accountable shops. Emil Michael owns the CTO function and the political cover that comes with it. The trifecta has spent a decade complaining about a loose federation. The memo dissolved the federation. The question that should keep procurement officers up at night, that should be on every investor's diligence checklist, and that every policy wonk should be asking is the same: can a machine that has never run end-to-end deliver capability at the speed Beijing, Riyadh, and Kyiv are now setting? The Iron Triangle will be watching the dashboard for the next six months. So should you.

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