Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

TCB Conference Banner
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Can the Pentagon’s New Innovation System Deliver?

Five months after Secretary Hegseth's sweeping innovation overhaul, the Pentagon's new acquisition architecture is beginning to take shape—but key questions about execution, speed, and strategic impact remain.

Defense Department Showcases Multi-Domain Autonomous Display In Pentagon's Courtyard
Joey Gagnard

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JULY 16: U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) walks with Emil Michael (R), Under Secretary of Defense (Research & Engineering, while touring an exhibit of Multi-Domain Autonomous systems at the Pentagon July 16, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The exhibit, created by the office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, highlights systems developed for the Defense Department intended to maintain a technological for the U.S. military.

(

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

)
Joey Gagnard
By Joey Gagnard
Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.)
Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Joey Gagnard concluded nearly three decades of distinguished service in the U.S. military, retiring from the special operations community in early 2025. His extensive career included multiple leadership positions during deployments across the Middle East and other key operational areas. Gagnard is a graduate of numerous specialized intelligence and operational courses, as well as military and civilian executive leadership programs. Gagnard also serves as CEO of Atlas Special Projects and Director of Field Operations at Swarmer.

Welcome to The Iron Triangle, the Cipher Brief column serving Procurement Officers tasked with buying the future, Investors funding the next generation of defense technology, and the Policy Wonks analyzing its impact on the global order.

On January 12, 2026, Secretary Hegseth's office published a memo that ought to be hanging in every PEO's office: "No longer a loose federation. They are the Office of the Secretary of War's innovation operating system." The memo took six previously-warring fiefdoms, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), and the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC), and stacked them under a single DoW CTO. The DIU and SCO were redesignated Department Field Activities. Owen West, a Marine with two decades experience at Goldman Sachs and a former Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Special Operations, took over as Director of DIU. Cameron Stanley, former chief of Project Maven, is now head of the CDAO. The press wrote the whole thing up as a reorganization. Five months later, that read is the wrong one. This was an operating-system upgrade. An operating system that hasn't booted is just another memo. The urgent question now is which one we have, and Beijing, Riyadh, and Kyiv are not waiting around for the answer.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

From Terror Networks to Hybrid Threats: A Partner Approach to a Growing Threat

Colin Clarke

From Terror Networks to Hybrid Threats: A Partner Approach to a Growing Threat

Christopher Costa

From Terror Networks to Hybrid Threats: A Partner Approach to a Growing Threat

The hybrid threat challenge facing Europe today is reminiscent of the terrorist threat challenge of the post-9/11 Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) era. [...] More

Christopher Costa

Put the Next Generation to Work: Digital Transformation Has Only Just Begun

Mark Munsell

Put the Next Generation to Work: Digital Transformation Has Only Just Begun

Put the Next Generation to Work: Digital Transformation Has Only Just BegunWe are witnessing a historic bottleneck in the technology sector. [...] More

Before Funding a Record Defense Budget, Congress Should Demand Answers on Iran

Michael C. Casey

Before Funding a Record Defense Budget, Congress Should Demand Answers on Iran

As I listened to Defense Secretary Hegseth testify about the proposed $1.5 Trillion defense budget, the quote from Robert Heinlein, the science [...] More

AI, Autonomous Weapons, and the Pentagon’s $55 Billion Bet on Future War

Walter Pincus

AI, Autonomous Weapons, and the Pentagon’s $55 Billion Bet on Future War

“The [Defense] Department (DoD) is requesting a massive increase for DAWG. For those in the audience that may not know, DAWG is the Defense [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print

DHS Has Become Central to American Strategy, But Its Strategy Has Not Caught Up

Daniel E. White

DHS Has Become Central to American Strategy, But Its Strategy Has Not Caught Up

A generation after 9/11, the homeland has returned to the center of American national security strategy. The 2025 National Security Strategy, the [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

Proscribing the IRGC Will Make Britain Safer

Jonathan Hackett

Proscribing the IRGC Will Make Britain Safer

The United Kingdom must act to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, before it’s too late. The IRGC must be proscribed before [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

The Latest Opinions

Alex Younger: An Unusually Likeable Human Being, And A Spy

Nick Fishwick

Alex Younger: An Unusually Likeable Human Being, And A Spy

Sir Alex Younger died earlier this week at the age of 62. He had been fighting cancer for some time. Alex was Chief of the Secret Intelligence [...] More

EuropeNick Fishwick

Remembering Alex Younger: The Intelligence Chief Who Shaped a Generation

Sir Richard Moore

Remembering Alex Younger: The Intelligence Chief Who Shaped a Generation

I don't want to write about Sir Alex Younger, my predecessor as Chief of SIS.I want to write about my friend.I had known about Alex's cancer from the [...] More

Europe

Why the U.S. Cannot Afford to Lose Intelligence Partners

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

Why the U.S. Cannot Afford to Lose Intelligence Partners

THE BLUF: Working with partners is a key intelligence tool. While the US has one of the best if not the best intelligence organizations in the world, [...] More

Renee Pruneau Novakoff
{{}}