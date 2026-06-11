Russia’s Taliban Embrace Signals a New Power Shift in Afghanistan

Sometimes the only thing more frightening than Afghanistan’s problems is the Taliban’s solutions and the recently signed Russia-Taliban military-technical agreement may be the most alarming one yet. The partnership signals that Afghanistan’s security architecture is being rebuilt without the United States, and increasingly by America’s rivals. Washington should pay close attention because the deal hands one of the world’s most repressive regimes a pathway to becoming more capable and deeply entrenched in a regional order where Russian influence is expanding at America’s expense.

No one should be fooled by the bland language of the arrangement struck between Sergei Shoigu, one of Russia’s most powerful figures, and Taliban Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob. In Russia’s playbook, such arrangements are practical templates for influence, opening the door to weapons transfer, spare parts, maintenance contracts, training missions, surveillance systems, encrypted communication tools, and intelligence sharing, ultimately producing deep security dependence. It also creates space for Russian military contractors to embed inside Taliban's security institutions and for Moscow to establish listening posts inside Afghanistan, expanding its visibility into rival intelligence activity across the region.

The arrangement marks a clear shift from Russia’s arms-length contact with the Taliban to something closer to institutional partnership. For Moscow, it delivers a foothold inside the Taliban’s security state, a lever in the region, and potentially a quiet logistics corridor through Afghanistan, including toward Iran. For the Taliban, it offers legitimacy, military hardware, technical assistance, and a powerful patron that will not attach lectures about human rights or political inclusion to its support.

The reported rationale, countering the threat from ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s regional branch, is genuine enough to give both sides cover. ISIS-K has mounted attacks inside Afghanistan, challenged Taliban authority, recruited across Central Asia, and claimed the 2024 Moscow concert hall attack that killed over 140 people. While both Russia and the Taliban have reasons to fear it, reducing the deal to counterterrorism alone misreads its scope. As threats stack up — ISIS-K, border instability, militant flows, and narcotics trafficking — Moscow is exploiting each layer of risk to justify a deeper role in Afghanistan, where the United States spent two decades trying to shape the outcome.

Russia did not arrive at this partnership out of ideological sympathy, as the history between the two sides is complicated enough to rule that out. In the late 1990s, the Taliban recognized Chechnya's independence, openly supporting a separatist cause that Moscow treated as an existential threat. Years later, Russia was reportedly the third largest external backer of the Taliban insurgency against U.S. forces, after Pakistan and Iran. What drives Moscow today is the same cold logic that has long shaped its Afghanistan policy: not affection for the Taliban, but a calculated bargain of what that regime can deliver. That is why Moscow first removed legal barriers to dealing with the Taliban, then became the first country to formally recognize the regime, and has now moved into a deeper security partnership.

Under the new arrangement, Taliban arrives at the table with every disadvantage that makes it an ideal Russian partner. It is isolated internationally, starved for cash, absorbing Pakistani airstrikes along a contested border, and desperate for external legitimacy. For the Taliban’s ruling clerics, accepting help from Moscow may mean swallowing some pride, but their need for outside support is real. For Russia, that desperation is more of a feature than a flaw: a partner weak enough to need help, isolated enough to accept the terms, and useful enough to serve a larger regional strategy. A stronger Taliban may be dangerous, but a dependent Taliban is exactly what Moscow wants.

This is a playbook Moscow has refined elsewhere. Across the Sahel, Russia used Wagner Group and its successor structures to offer struggling regimes what the West often withholds: weapons, trainers, protection, and political backing without rigid preconditions. Moscow’s offer is structurally simple: show up with ammunition and discreet support when others walk away. In places where governance has collapsed and security guarantees are scarce, that formula has proved devastatingly effective. The same template has now arrived in Afghanistan.

The Taliban's military has a well-understood Achilles' heel, and they badly need what Russia can provide. Taliban forces can hold territory, run checkpoints, and enforce loyalty with remarkable effectiveness, but they remain vulnerable to airstrikes, drones, and advanced surveillance. They also rely on aging Soviet-era equipment, captured stocks, and leftover U.S.-supplied hardware inherited from the previous government's collapse, much of which is difficult to sustain. Russian support could close these gaps, including by training technicians, repairing helicopters and armored vehicles, supplying cheap drones, upgrading communications, and possibly even strengthening air-defense capabilities over time.

For the Taliban, political payoff compounds the military one. Every handshake with a major power makes the regime look less like a permanent pariah and weakens the assumption that it can be kept outside the international system indefinitely. Every technical channel also opens a pathway to broader commercial engagement - from mining contracts and railway projects to regional connectivity initiatives - each one gradually normalizing Taliban rule.

The most important piece of this arrangement is intelligence cooperation. The Taliban can provide what Russia cannot easily get on its own: human access across districts, border crossings, prisons, mosques, smuggling routes, and militant networks. That means eyes and ears on who moves, who recruits, who shelters foreign fighters, who disappears across borders, and who returns with new skills or fresh instructions. Russia, in turn, brings capabilities the Taliban has limited means to develop domestically, including surveillance tools and biometric systems, creating a dangerous exchange.

The danger sharpens when we trace what Russian equipment could actually do in Taliban hands. Military-grade drones could help hunt ISIS-K, but they could also give Moscow visibility over Afghan terrain, border and customs zones, and security movements. Encrypted Russian communications tools may help Taliban commanders avoid interception by rivals while remaining visible to Russian signals intelligence. Biometric databases could help identify ISIS-K and other suspects, but they could also turn Afghan border crossings into screening nodes serving Russian security priorities.

The most obvious danger lies in targeting. The Taliban is not a clean counterterrorism partner, even if it governs a country riddled with extremist groups, many of which it tolerates or quietly protects. Russian intelligence tools intended to hunt ISIS-K could easily be redirected by Taliban factions toward other targets, including regional rivals, Afghan political opponents, or competing factions. The same capabilities could also be used to pressure businesses, monitor communities, and harden the coercive machinery the Taliban relies on to keep dissent from organizing.

Russia's machinations, however, extend well beyond the bilateral arrangement. At a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Bishkek in May, Moscow framed its Taliban partnership not as a narrow bilateral preference, but as a player in collective regional stability — one that Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and China are likely to reinforce, or at least tolerate. Through this framing, Taliban security cooperation is being gradually folded into the SCO orbit, giving the Taliban targeted access to a multilateral intelligence architecture while allowing Russia to be the primary gatekeeper of that relationship. The message to the region is unmistakable: Moscow now holds the direct Taliban line and is best placed to manage threats from Afghanistan.

Here, Taliban and Russian interests may also converge in ways that quietly extend the partnership's reach — for example, in suppressing Tajik militant networks inside Afghanistan to reduce threats to Tajikistan, a CSTO member Russia is treaty-bound to defend. Meanwhile, Moscow is simultaneously positioning itself as a mediator between the Taliban and Pakistan — whose relationship has collapsed into open hostility along the Durand Line — placing Russia not just as Taliban’s partner but as a potential broker with Pakistan.

To be sure, Russia is not blind to what it is getting into by betting on a regime with deep self-limiting features, risks Moscow appears willing to accept if the new arrangement holds. The Taliban is neither a nimble political system nor capable of easy course correction, driven instead by ideological certainty and its own sense of manifest destiny. It increasingly operates on a logic of risk because risk has repeatedly paid off. The man at the top of the regime trusts almost no one, yet constant jockeying runs beneath him across the ranks with different factions needing allies, resources, networks, and outside patrons simply to survive. That contradiction shapes Taliban politics and remains the regime’s main weakness. That gap between centralized command and fractured allegiance is also the fault line along which the entire arrangement with Moscow could eventually crack.

At the same time, the Taliban has learned to make uncertainty work in its favor. It rarely needs a clear view of the future because unpredictability itself has become part of its governing style, a way to preserve options, test limits, and keep others off balance. Ironically, this is also one area where Washington still holds a form of leverage. Washington is often described as unpredictable, but unpredictability can be a deterrent when adversaries cannot easily calculate how it might respond in a crisis.

The problem is not that Washington is confused about Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, but that the debate around it often lacks the right framing. When Afghanistan is discussed, the focus usually defaults to ISIS-K threat and the residual al-Qaeda presence, asking whether these groups can strike the American homeland. From that starting point, the Taliban gets cast as either a human rights problem demanding condemnation or as a reluctant counterterrorism partner worth practically engaging, with little analytical space in between. The more important question is not only whether ISIS-K poses a threat to the United States (it does), but whether the Taliban's evolving security state, including its external patrons, militant relationships, and deepening integration into Russia's orbit, is creating a threat landscape that will be far harder to confront once it fully takes shape.

That’s why, for the United States, the lesson embedded in this relationship is both clear and uncomfortable. Afghanistan’s security architecture is being rebuilt in America's absence — and, in some ways, against American interests. Isolation has not changed the Taliban; instead, it has driven the regime toward partners who ask fewer questions and deliver more practical assistance. Russia, meanwhile, also benefits from a strikingly different position in its dealing with the Taliban: no Russian hostages held by the group, no clear constraints on Russian intelligence activity inside Afghanistan, and no Taliban-generated political pressure that would otherwise complicate Moscow’s calculus. The asymmetry matters because while Washington carries the heavy weight of a twenty-year war, Moscow is now buying influence at a discount.

None of this argues for recognizing the Taliban, legitimizing its rule, or copying Moscow's approach to engagement. But pretending that isolation and sanctions alone will contain a regime actively cultivating powerful patrons is no longer credible. If that assumption continues to guide U.S. policy, Afghanistan will keep drifting into a security order where American influence is weak, Russia’s leverage is growing, and the Taliban’s staying power becomes more sophisticated.

The Russia-Taliban handshake was quiet, but its consequences are unlikely to be. If Washington does not define a realistic Afghanistan policy before these arrangements harden, Russia and others will keep writing the rules in a country where the United States paid the highest price only to watch its rival collect the benefits.

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