Governance Failure and Civil Resistance in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The June 2026 events in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are the most recent example of a larger governance issue rather than a singular political crisis. Authorities banned the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) on June 5–6, detained dozens of activists, interfered with internet and mobile services, and asked for more security guards in advance of a long march and strike that was scheduled to take place throughout the region ( Pakistan Today, 2026a ; Express Tribune, 2026a ; Express Tribune, 2026c ). The clash stems from years of unsolved grievances, failed agreements, and rising irritation with the gap between formal autonomy and effective authority, even though these measures were justified as being required to protect public order.

The Architecture of Managed Dependency

Many of the institutions of self-government, such as an elected president, prime minister, legislative assembly, and judiciary, are present in AJK. However, Islamabad continues to have a significant influence in important policy areas like infrastructure, electricity, water management, and security. According to Zamin (2025), AJK's elected institutions frequently have little control over the policy areas that have the biggest impact on day-to-day living.

This paradox is especially apparent in the energy industry. With almost 3,000 megawatts feeding the national grid and much more unrealised potential, hydropower projects supported by AJK's rivers greatly contribute to Pakistan's electricity generation ( Wikipedia, 2024 ; The News, 2026 ). Residents still have to deal with load shedding and electricity costs, which are generally thought to be out of proportion to local production costs, notwithstanding this contribution ( The News, 2026 ). One of the main causes of political unrest is the belief that local resources mostly benefit the larger federation while local communities receive little in return.

Political developments have heightened these concerns. Changes in governance in AJK typically reflect developments in federal politics rather than local election preferences. Following political shifts in Islamabad, the PTI-aligned administration was replaced by a PPP-led government, strengthening perceptions that AJK's institutions act as extensions of federal political dynamics rather than representations of local democratic choice ( The Diplomat, 2025 ; Express Tribune, 2026b ).



Three Years of Agreement, Three Years of Non-Implementation



The current issue cannot be understood without first reviewing the pattern of previous agreements and unsuccessful implementations. Since 2024, negotiations between the government and the JKJAAC have generated numerous settlements aimed at resolving economic and political problems. However, several obligations were postponed, partially implemented, or unresolved. Following significant protests in May 2024, officials pledged financial aid, discounted utility bills, and reduced wheat prices ( Wikipedia, 2024 ). The movement called off its protests, but implementation delayed. Further agreements concluded in late 2024 and 2025 followed a similar pattern. Compensation measures, legislative review, telecommunications reconnection, and public services did not offer the level of change that many citizens expected ( Voicepk, 2026 ).



By May 2026, negotiations had once again broken down. Disputes over legislative representation and implementation methods increased the distance between the parties. The JKJAAC rejected government proposals on the refugee-seat issue and boycotted an All Parties Conference convened to address the matter ( Express Tribune, 2026b ). For many campaigners, conversations appeared to yield paper commitments rather than genuine progress in practice.

The implications went beyond politics. Protest-related violence in 2024 and 2025 resulted in civilian deaths, communication limitations, and growing mistrust between government and civil society groups ( Voicepk, 2026 ; Al Jazeera, 2025 ). During this time, the movement shifted from a campaign centred on economic concerns to a broader platform arguing for governance change, accountability, political representation, and increased local control over resources ( JURIST, 2025 ).

The Proscription and Its Implications

The decision to identify the JKJAAC under anti-terrorism legislation marks a significant step up in the state's response. The organisation is a coalition of traders, lawyers, labourers, transportation workers, and community representatives that has mostly operated through strikes, demonstrations, and negotiations with government officials ( NewsX, 2026 ). Applying legislation designed to fight violent organisations to a movement with proclaimed civic goals profoundly alters the legal status of political opposition in AJK.

Authorities claim that the group jeopardised public order and security. Critics argue that the prohibition risks criminalising political opposition instead of addressing the root causes of instability. According to opposition politicians and civil society campaigners, the bill severely restricts democratic rights and peaceful political engagement ( Express Tribune, 2026b ).

The timing of the ban is equally important. It happened right before a planned protest rally and shortly before elections. When combined with communication limitations and large-scale security deployments, the action has raised doubts about whether the goal is counter-terrorism, election stability, or the containment of organised political opposition ( Pakistan Today, 2026b ; Express Tribune, 2026c). Regardless of aim, the decision has reduced the opportunity for conversation at a time when confidence between the state and civil society is already exceedingly low.



The International Dimension

Unlike prior protest cycles, the June 2026 crisis has sparked increased international attention. Members of the British Parliament and Kashmiri diaspora have expressed worry about arrests, communication limitations, and the overall political situation ( NewsX, 2026 ). Reports of families being unable to reach relatives in AJK fueled criticism of the government's response.



The situation is also unfolding in the background of the unresolved Kashmir conflict and ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Following Operation Sindoor and the following cease-fire, regional tensions remain high ( Carnegie Endowment, 2025 ). AJK is a unique territory that is both politically disputed and strategically significant. As a result, internal dissent is frequently regarded via a national security perspective rather than just as a governance issue.



The Substance of the Demands

To assess the proportionality of the state's response, one must examine the substance of the JKJAAC's demands. The movement's platform includes lower electricity tariffs, food and fuel subsidies, more local benefits from hydropower projects, accountability for protest-related violence, civil liberties protection, and parliamentary representation improvements ( Kashmir Welfare Foundation, 2026 ).). While some initiatives are politically problematic, the overarching agenda prioritises governance, economic fairness, and institutional responsibility over secession or armed opposition.



Movement leaders have constantly described the campaign as peaceful and nonviolent ( Pakistan Today, 2026c ). At the same time, popular sentiment in the AJK is not uniform. Some citizens support the movement's goals but are dissatisfied with the inconvenience created by ongoing strikes and shutdowns ( Pakistan Today, 2026d ).

Conclusion: The Cost of Structural Deferral



The events of June 2026 reveal a long-term government failure. AJK's formal autonomy has not been matched by comparable political authority, and its resource richness has not resulted in broadly shared economic gains. Repeated agreements have boosted expectations without resolving underlying complaints, while rising conflict has gradually destroyed trust between the state and civil society.

The fundamental question is not whether the demands for accountability, representation, and economic fairness will continue. The evidence from the last three years suggests they will. The more pressing question is whether AJK's governance structures can adapt to meet those demands through actual reform rather than repeated cycles of protest, repression, and non-implementation. Without such reform, the tensions visible today are unlikely to disappear; they will merely re-emerge in new forms, carrying growing political and reputational costs for the state.

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